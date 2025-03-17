Hungary Сanceled the Real Estate Option for the Golden Visa: What Options are Available Now?

CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In December 2024, the Hungarian government announced the removal of the real estate purchase option from the investment routes available under the Hungary Golden Visa programme.Previously, it had been expected that applicants would be able to purchase real estate from January 2025.By removing the real estate investment option, the government aims to prevent rising property prices and keep housing affordable for locals.The Hungary Golden Visa now offers two investment options: purchasing real estate fund units or making a donation to a higher education institution.Purchase of investment fund units: €250,000The chosen investment fund must be on the list of qualified operators and invest at least 40% of its assets in real estate. In addition to purchasing fund units, applicants must pay a one-time subscription fee, an annual maintenance fee, and an administrative fee. The investment must be held for a minimum of five years.As of now, two funds have been accredited: Sprint Hungary Real Estate Development and Investment Fund and Gravitas Hungary Fund. Several more applications are pending.“Purchase of investment fund units option’s main advantage is its affordability compared to the donation route,” said Ferenc Tihánszky, director of the Immigrant Invest Hungary office. “Investors may also earn profits when the fund closes. Another benefit is the opportunity to diversify an investment portfolio, reducing risks if certain assets underperform. Investors also avoid the complexities of property acquisition and management, as fund specialists handle all operations.”Some disadvantages of the purchase of fund units option include:restrictions on accessing investments;limited control;additional fees.Donation to a higher education institution: €1,000,000The higher education institution must be managed by a public interest trust foundation carrying out a public task. The donation supports education, scientific research, and artistic activities.This route involves a straightforward transaction without the need to monitor fund performance. As a result, it may accelerate the residency process by eliminating the waiting time associated with fund investments.“The donation option appeals to those wishing to make a philanthropic impact,” said Ferenc Tihánszky. “Investors contribute directly to education, research, or the arts in Hungary, leaving a lasting positive legacy.”Some disadvantages of the option include its non-refundable nature, the high financial threshold, and the lack of opportunity to earn profits.To obtain the Hungary Golden Visa, a foreign applicant must first secure a Guest Investor Visa by passing strict due diligence conducted by the Hungarian authorities. They then fulfil the investment requirements, enter Hungary, and apply for the Golden Visa.Immigrant Invest is an expert in the field of investment immigration. Our lawyers assist and accompany applicants at every stage of the application. As a result, 99% of our clients successfully obtain citizenship or residency by investment.

