Malta Awarded Cross of Merit to Immigrant Invest Chief Development Officer Elena Ruda

Immigrant Invest experts Zlata Erlach, Igor Buglo, and Vladlena Baranova attended the event with Elena Ruda

CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 16th, 2024, the Maltese Lieutenancy of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem (EOHSJ) awarded its sponsors Crosses of Merit. One of the recipients was Elena Ruda, the Chief Development Officer at Immigrant Invest.She explained how Immigrant Invest supports the Maltese Lieutenancy of the EOHSJ and how the Maltese EOHSJ’s sponsors can obtain residency or citizenship in Malta.Congratulations on the award! Who is it granted to?Thank you! It is a great honour for me!The Cross of Merit is awarded to individuals who make charitable donations to projects supported by the Order. These projects include building schools and hospitals or restoring churches.Our clients who obtain Maltese permanent residence by investment or citizenship by exceptional services must donate to charities. This makes them potentially eligible for the award.Elena Ruda had received the award for supporting the restoration of works of art in Ta’ Doni Church in RabatSo, can foreigners obtain Maltese citizenship if they invest in one of the Order’s projects?No, it is impossible, as Malta does not grant citizenship by investment. Instead, investors obtain Maltese passports by naturalisation for exceptional services by direct investment after holding residence permits for 1 or 3 years. Only then can they apply for citizenship.To participate in the Malta citizenship program , investors fulfil three mandatory requirements: contribute to the National Development and Social Fund, rent or buy real estate, and donate to a non-government organisation.Contribution to the National Fund. The minimum investment depends on the chosen path. Investors who want to apply for citizenship after 1 year contribute at least €750,000. Those who choose the 3-year path contribute at least €600,000.Real estate investment. Applicants either buy a property worth at least €700,000 or rent one for at least €12,000 annually. If the investor rents a property, they sign a new lease agreement of at least €16,000 per year for a minimum of 5 years when applying for citizenship.Donation. The minimum sum is €10,000. The donation can be made to a non-government organisation, including projects supported by the Maltese Order.Is it possible to obtain a residence permit by investment?Investors can obtain Malta residence permits by investment under the Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP) and the Malta Global Residence Programme (MGRP).The MPRP offers permanent residence, valid for life. In contrast, the MGRP provides a path to a temporary residence permit.Malta permanent residence requires investors to fulfil four requirements:rent or buy real estate — at least €14,000 for rental or at least €375,000 for purchase;pay an administrative fee of at least €50,000;pay a state fee — €60,000+ if renting real estate or €30,000+ if purchasing one;donate to a charity — at least €2,000.Malta temporary residence is granted to investors who pay an administration fee of €5,000—6,000, rent or buy real estate, and pay a flat tax of at least €15,000.The real estate requirements are as follows:for renting property in southern Malta or the island of Gozo — €8,750+ per year;for renting property in other regions of Malta — €9,600+ per year;for buying real estate in the south of Malta or Gozo — €220,000;for buying real estate in other regions — €275,000.If an investor purchases property in southern Malta or Gozo, the administration fee is €5,500. For all other cases, whether renting or buying, the fee is €6,000.Can you recommend which status an investor should choose?The status that best suits the investor depends on their individual situation.Citizenship is ideal for investors seeking long-term stability, full rights, and strong global mobility. However, it requires a significant investment and maintaining ties to Malta.Permanent residence allows for indefinite living, working, and studying in Malta. It comes with fewer obligations than citizenship and requires a lower investment.Temporary residence is suitable for those seeking short-term flexibility or wishing to test Malta as a base. It requires periodic renewal.How Immigrant Invest can helpImmigrant Invest experts carefully analyse each case and provide comprehensive guidance on Golden Visas, Due Diligence, residency terms,To choose the best status and ensure successful application, contact Immigrant Invest:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.