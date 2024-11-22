Rutland Barracks // Unlawful Restraint, Domestic assault

CASE#: 24B4007112

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 11/21/2024 at approximately 1818 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland Town, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, 2nd Degree Unlawful Restraint

ACCUSED: Scott Perry JR

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of domestic violence victims

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 21, 2024, at approximately 1818 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a report of a family fight in Poultney. Troopers arrived on scene and investigation revealed that Scott Perry willfully and recklessly caused pain or injury to a family member and restrained them against their will. Perry was taken into custody and transported to the State Police Rutland Barracks and processed. Perry was issued court-ordered conditions of release before being issued a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court for the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/22/2024 at 1230 hours

COURT: Rutland County Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.