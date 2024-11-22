Rutland Barracks // Unlawful Restraint, Domestic assault
CASE#: 24B4007112
TROOPER: Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 11/21/2024 at approximately 1818 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland Town, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, 2nd Degree Unlawful Restraint
ACCUSED: Scott Perry JR
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of domestic violence victims
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 21, 2024, at approximately 1818 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a report of a family fight in Poultney. Troopers arrived on scene and investigation revealed that Scott Perry willfully and recklessly caused pain or injury to a family member and restrained them against their will. Perry was taken into custody and transported to the State Police Rutland Barracks and processed. Perry was issued court-ordered conditions of release before being issued a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/22/2024 at 1230 hours
COURT: Rutland County Court, Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
