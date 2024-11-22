Vantage Circle Sparks New Era of Employee Engagement at Dubai HR Think Tank

Global Leaders Unite to Explore Human-AI Collaboration and Recognition in Shaping the Modern Workplace

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vantage Circle , the world's leading Behavioural-Science-Powered Global Employee Recognition and Rewards Platform celebrated the success of Chapter 2 of Dubai HR Think Tank (DHTT), at the Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights. The event, which featured a range of engaging sessions was centered around the theme, “Building a Purpose-Driven Culture: Thriving in the Age of Human-AI Collaboration.The event brought together influential business leaders and industry experts to discuss essential elements of a modern workplace, including purpose-driven culture, human-AI collaboration, leadership in cultural transformation, ethical considerations, and the evolving Employee Value Proposition (EVP).A fireside chat on Connecting the Dots between Employee Engagement and Purpose-Driven Culture was discussed by Kunal Wadhwani, CHRO, Choithrams Group, and Pallav Popli Chief Revenue Officer and Employee Engagement Evangelist at Vantage Circle.The event also featured a dynamic Panel Engagement Group Activity focused on “Building a Thriving Workforce: Designing EVPs for a Purpose-Driven Culture.” Moderated by Emma, the session brought together a distinguished group of speakers to discuss how to design effective Employee Value Propositions (EVPs) that align with a purpose-driven culture. Soha Chahine, Founder and HR Consultant at Forward Training & Consulting, Javeed Ashraf Khan, Talent Acquisition & Global Mobility Director at KPMG, Arif Gokaslan, Director of Human Resources at Al Bandar Rotana & Al Bandar Arjaan Dubai, Nancy Zakharia Ohanessian, Senior Talent & Organizational Development Manager at McDermott International Ltd., and Sriram Iyer, Founder and CEO of hrtech, shared their insights on how to develop compelling EVPs that foster a thriving workforce and contribute to organisational success.The event highlighted how these factors drive employee engagement, reduce turnover, and ultimately contribute to organisational success. With changing world dynamics, organisational purposes with core values have proven essential for success. Companies that reinforce their values internally foster loyalty, commitment, and a deep sense of belonging among employees. Vantage Circle emphasises structuring recognition and rewards programmes around these core values, enhancing employee connections to the company’s mission. With evolving expectations from younger employees, companies must redefine their Employee Value Proposition to go beyond monetary rewards, integrating purpose, impact, and growth. Vantage Circle’s forward-thinking approach caters to this shift, offering a holistic employee engagement solution that creates environments where employees feel truly valued and inspired.In addition to the panel engagement session, two insightful case studies were also presented at the event, highlighting the use of recognition as a strategic tool for cultural transformation. Pallav Popli, Chief Revenue Officer and Employee Engagement Evangelist at Vantage Circle, along with Atif Ayubi, Director of Program Success and Head of Global Partnerships at Vantage Circle, shared their expertise on how recognition and rewards (R&R) programmes are reshaping workplace culture. Their discussions emphasised the pivotal role of R&R in shaping a positive work environment, enhancing employee engagement, and aligning workplace culture with organisational values.Additionally, a compelling fireside chat on digital transformation featured Kasey Martin, MSc, Director of Transformations & Change, Sanjay Bhattarcharya and Manish as the speakers. The session delved into the evolving landscape of digital transformation, offering valuable insights into how organisations can navigate change effectively while aligning technological advancements with their strategic goals.As a mission-driven, and community-centered initiative, the Dubai HR Think Tank fosters open dialogue around the critical role of employee engagement in building sustainable businesses. DHTT’s discussions focused on how a culture of purpose and values aligns both employees and organisations, creating workplaces where people are more connected, motivated, and productive. This alignment is particularly vital in today’s workforce, as next-generation employees prioritise meaningful impact and purpose as much as traditional compensation.Despite the UAE’s reputation for financial abundance and high compensation packages, DHTT’s findings reveal a need for more non-monetary recognition to retain and motivate talent. Through its involvement in DHTT, Vantage Circle reaffirms its commitment to bridging this gap by helping businesses foster appreciation-based cultures where employees are recognised for their contributions beyond just financial rewards.Speaking on the success of the event, Mr. Pallav Popli, CRO and Employee Evangelist of Vantage Circle said, “The modern workplace in UAE demands more than just financial incentives; it calls for a culture that genuinely reflects and reinforces core values and purpose. At Vantage Circle, we recognise that today’s employees seek meaningful contributions, a sense of belonging, and alignment with an organisation’s mission. Through our employee engagement approach, we strive to help companies integrate purpose into their recognition and rewards programmes, creating environments where every employee feels valued, motivated, and inspired to contribute their best in this new age of human-AI collaboration.”About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is the world's leading Behavioural-Science-Powered Global Employee Recognition and Rewards Platform, trusted by over 3.2 million users and 700+ clients worldwide. It empowers a thriving work culture by offering a combination of innovative platform features and services, coupled with globally accepted frameworks. These nurture productive behaviours by aligning with your organisation's core values and leveraging behavioural science. Vantage Circle empowers HR leaders and team managers to identify, recognise, and reinforce productive behaviours within their teams through targeted employee recognition, personalised employee rewards & incentives, and focusing on holistic employee wellness. Over 12 years, the platform has enabled enterprises like Wipro, Infosys, Blue Star, Bosch, Tata Communications, Tata Motors, Tata Realty, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Well Fargo, ACG, Commercial Bank of International, to transform their approach to productive employee behaviours through holistic employee engagement. With more than 16 languages and localised rewards in 100+ countries, this makes recognition more meaningful. It allows employees to recognise in the flow-of-work from the existing chat or collaboration tools in the organisation like MS Teams or Slack. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.

