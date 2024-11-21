University of Oklahoma Partners with Space Technology Company Phase Four

Representatives of the University of Oklahoma signed a memorandum of understanding at the Oklahoma Aerospace Forum on Tuesday with California-based Phase Four, Inc. to advance collaborative research involving space propulsion technologies.

The agreement establishes a framework for fostering collaborative efforts and joint work on U.S. Department of Defense-funded Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grants focused on iodine-based in-space propulsion. The partnership will also explore the feasibility of creating an Oklahoma Plasma Acceleration Laboratory at the University of Oklahoma, identify future research opportunities in iodine propulsion, and strengthen OU’s partnership with the U.S. Space Command in advancing in-space technologies.

“OU, through our Oklahoma Aerospace and Defense Innovation Institute, is committed to developing next-generation research and development for the advancement of American aerospace and defense technologies,” said Col Drew Allen, USAF (Retired), deputy executive director of the Oklahoma Aerospace and Defense Innovation Institute and director of research initiatives in the Office of the Vice President of Research and Partnerships.

OADII and the Gallogly College of Engineering at OU will collaborate with Phase Four to develop advanced in-space propulsion systems using Phase Four’s proprietary radio-frequency thruster technology, which uses iodine as a propellant.

“This partnership directly addresses key trends in the space industry. Traditional electric propulsion systems typically rely on rare and expensive noble gasses for propellants, primarily xenon and krypton,” said Phase Four CEO Steve Kiser. “While the U.S. does have some capacity to manufacture these gasses, the bulk of the world’s production is in China, Russia and Ukraine, leading to significant price volatility and exposure to trade barriers. Iodine, in comparison, is widely abundant in Oklahoma and enjoys a history of price stability.”

He says the physics of using iodine are also appealing. Due to its energy density, both NASA and the Air Force Research Laboratory are interested in developing iodine as an in-space propellant.

“Because iodine stores as a solid, a satellite requires much less iodine to achieve the same performance in orbit. This reduces the size and the weight of the propulsion system on the satellite. The energy density, coupled with iodine’s lower cost, means a satellite using iodine could save well over 75% of its overall propellant costs,” Kiser added.

The partnership between OU and Phase Four focuses on each organization’s key strengths. OU’s world-class iodine chemists and rapidly growing aerospace engineering expertise, paired with Phase Four’s extensive in-space propulsion expertise and relationships with both the commercial and defense communities, position the partnership for fast growth.