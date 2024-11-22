Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste

Ninth Constitutional Government

Press Release

November 21st, 2024

Statement on the passing of Patsy Thatcher

Patsy Thatcher lived a life deeply connected to and intertwined with the history and people of Timor-Leste.

Her remarkable contributions to our nation’s story began in 1981 when she set out to document the experiences of Australian servicemen in Timor during World War II and the critical support they received from the Timorese people. Through this work, she illuminated an important chapter of our shared history.

Patsy’s extensive interviews with the men of the 2/2nd Commando Squadron brought to life their courage and resilience. Her work also preserved the heartfelt acknowledgments of these soldiers, who credited their survival to the assistance they received from their Timorese companions.

Following this important work, Patsy delved deeply into the lives of Timorese in the diaspora, documenting their experiences in Australia and preserving the stories of their resilience and identity. Patsy demonstrated an enduring commitment to the well-being and understanding of Timorese society. She worked tirelessly to bridge the past with the present, exploring Timor-Leste’s transitional development and offering invaluable insights into our nation’s journey. Through her dedication, she preserved vital pieces of our history, enriched our understanding of our culture, and strengthened the ties between Timor-Leste and those who supported its development and independence.

Patsy was the principal founder of the Oan Kiak Scholarship Fund which has sponsored over 1000 young Timorese from primary school until they completed their high school. The Program started in 1992 and continues until today.

She was part of the Timorese Welfare Committee under the Timorese Association in Victoria and through her research helped formulate the family reunion program that enabled over 1000 Timorese in Portugal to reunite with their families in Australia.

She also mentored a handful of Timorese academics with their theses in the areas of anthropology and sociology.

Patsy Thatcher was more than a storyteller and a dedicated researcher, she was a true friend to Timor-Leste and a cherished “Tia” to the Timorese community, a term that reflects the deep love, respect and connection she shared with so many.

Patsy’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations. Her contributions are woven into the fabric of our nation’s history, and her memory will be forever remembered.

Vale Patsy.