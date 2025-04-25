Public announcement by the Joint Commission of the Government and the Church regarding the Funeral Mass and Last Tribute to His Holiness, the late Pope Francis, at the Holy Altar of Tacitolo

Fri. 25 of April of 2025, 18:11h

The Joint Commission, made up of the Government and the Church, informs the public that on Saturday, April 26th, 2025, at 9 a.m., the organisation and procession of the flowers, the Pope Mobile, and the Portrait of His Holiness the Pope will begin from the Square of the Statue of the Virgin Mary in Lecidere to Tacitolo.

The procession will make its way from Lecidere to Motael, and from there to the Apostolic Nunciature, in Farol, where it will stop for a minute to pay its respects, then continue from Motael towards the Presidential Palace in Fatuhada, then to Comoro, and end in Tacitolo.

The community can watch the procession along the road, from Lecidere to the square in Tacitolo.

In the afternoon, and since there will be no official invitations, the Joint Commission (Government and Church) suggests that holders of Sovereign Bodies, Former holders of Sovereign Bodies, Members of the Diplomatic Corps, and representatives of International Agencies who wish to attend the Mass should use vehicles with official number plates to access the designated parking area in Tacitolo.

The faithful travelling from the city in private vehicles can park in the beach area in Tacitolo. If the beach car park is full, they can park near Nicolau Lobato International Airport. The faithful travelling from the west can park in Tibar (Pelican Paradise area).

Meanwhile, the Commission has prepared a specific location for the media. Those wishing to film the Mass in Tacitolo with drones must register with the Organising Commission. Unauthorised use of drones will not be allowed.

We take this opportunity to urge the public not to believe false information coming from people without education, morals, and responsibility, who publish untrue information on social media, to destroy the spirit of faith of all Timorese Catholics and cause them not to actively participate in the funeral Mass of His Holiness Pope Francis. All the faithful can do this by following the sequence described above. We therefore ask that everyone follow only the press releases or information issued by the Joint Commission (Government and Church).

We express our sincere gratitude for the cooperation and support of everyone involved in ensuring the success and solemnity of such an important and solemn event.