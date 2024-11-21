HIEMA NEWS RELEASE – STATE OF HAWAIʻI UPDATE ON RENT PAYMENTS FOR MAUI WILDFIRE SURVIVORS RECEIVING DIRECT HOUSING ASSISTANCE
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE
KA ʻOIHANA PILI KAUA
HAWAI‘I EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY
KEʻENA HOʻOMALU PŌULIA O HAWAIʻI
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
MAJOR GENERAL STEPHEN F. LOGAN
DIRECTOR OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT
LUNA HOʻOMALU PŌULIA
JAMES DS. BARROS
ADMINISTRATOR OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT
KAHU HOʻOMALU PŌULIA
STATE OF HAWAIʻI UPDATE ON RENT PAYMENTS FOR MAUI WILDFIRE SURVIVORS RECEIVING DIRECT HOUSING ASSISTANCE
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
November 21, 2024 2024-082
HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are updating Maui wildfire survivors on the rental assistance program, which has been extended beyond February 10, 2025. As part of this extension, FEMA will begin collecting rent from Direct Housing Assistance participants beginning March 1, 2025, based on their ability to pay. FEMA has begun the process of notifying affected families of this change.
The state of Hawaiʻi is committed to continually supporting disaster survivors as they navigate the recovery process and continues to work alongside key partners to ensure that all affected families are aware of the upcoming changes to their housing assistance.
It is important for families to stay informed and prepare for these upcoming changes. The Hawaiʻi Office of Recovery and Resliency is administering the Hawaiʻi Interim Housing Program (HIHP) and continues to work with survivors to find housing solutions for those who were not eligible for FEMA Direct Housing. Additional information can be found at https://dbedt.hawaii.gov/hhfdc/hawaiistaterecovers/ or, by calling 808-727-1550.
For more information, individuals can contact FEMA directly or visit the Maui County Office of Recovery. Additionally, they can reach out to the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA) or call the FEMA temporary housing hotline at 808-784-1600.
###
Media Contact:
- Kīelekū Amundson
Communications Director
Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency
Phone: 808-733-4300 Ext 522
Email: [email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.