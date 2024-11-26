Foundations Physical Therapy Highlights Specialized Men’s Pelvic Health Program
Discover the benefits of male pelvic floor exercises with Foundations Physical Therapy's specialized men's pelvic health program.
“Pelvic health issues can profoundly impact a man's quality of life, affecting both physical comfort and intimate relationships,” said Ronit Sukenick, owner of Foundations Physical Therapy. “Finding a pelvic floor therapist experienced in treating men is often challenging, and many patients and providers are often unaware that this specialized care even exists.”
The program begins with a comprehensive assessment of symptoms, medical history, and lifestyle factors, enabling Foundations’ expert therapists to create a personalized treatment plan. Successful treatment plans leverage evidence-based and biofeedback-enhanced methods such as myofascial release, targeted exercises, and relaxation techniques to reduce symptoms and promote overall healing.
About Foundations Physical Therapy:
Foundations Physical Therapy is committed to providing evidence-based, holistic, patient-centered care that addresses the root causes of physical dysfunction and promotes long-term wellness. With a team of skilled therapists and specialized treatment programs, Foundations Physical Therapy helps patients reclaim their health, confidence, and quality of life.
