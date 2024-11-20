Indigo Digital Marketing launches 'Start Small, Grow Bigger,' a new service to help small businesses grow

Meredith McBride, Owner

Indigo Digital Marketing, a top digital marketing agency in RI, launches a budget-friendly package to help small businesses grow their online presence.

BARRINGTON, RI, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indigo Digital Marketing, a trusted digital marketing agency in RI, is thrilled to announce its new marketing growth program created specifically for the small business owner. The “ Start Small, Grow Bigger ” package, priced at $399/month, was designed to empower small business owners to reach potential customers and grow their business — even with a limited budget.The package includes:- Google Business Audit- Targeted Keyword Research- Google Business Optimization- Ongoing Google Business ManagementAs a small business owner herself, Indigo founder Meredith McBride knows all too well the difficulty of doing it all yourself. “I feel for my clients; I understand the constant challenges of running your own company, but I also know how incredibly rewarding it is. That’s why I’m so passionate about using my business to help other entrepreneurs. At Indigo, our mission is to make marketing more accessible, effective, and transparent for small business owners.” McBride created this package for those like herself who don’t have the time or bandwidth to take a break for lunch, let alone oversee their own marketing efforts.Marketing agencies are typically not geared toward small business owners. By specializing in this niche market, McBride has developed a method that is tailored to the unique needs of small business owners and has cracked the code on how to get them the most bang for their buck. With Indigo’s custom approach, businesses can enjoy the benefits of powerful marketing without the added stress, allowing them to focus on what they do best: running their business.Indigo’s new program has seen great success with clients like local business, Roots Physical Therapy and Yoga LLC, whose Providence, RI studio experienced significant growth within the first six months. After Indigo optimized their Google Business Listing, they received double the number of online interactions, triple the number of calls, and over five times more requests for directions to their studio. Similar success was brought to the Cranston-based coffee shop, Cafe International, as well. Just one month after Indigo’s optimization, their Google Listing had significant increases in online interactions, profile views, and calls, plus a higher click-through rate for the website. With proven data points and satisfied clients, McBride decided to introduce the “Start Small, Grow Bigger” package to a wider audience.Indigo is a full-service boutique marketing agency based in Rhode Island with a mission to help small businesses reach their full potential. With 20 years of experience in the industry, owner Meredith McBride leads a team with expertise in SEO, Web Development, Social Media, Graphic Design, Copywriting, and Analytics. Learn more at www.indigomarketingservices.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.