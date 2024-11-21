Americans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD) Calls on Railroads and Municipalities to Prioritize Highway Safety

Infant behind the wheel. If we can educate early, we will have success. Heaven can wait. DON'T drive destructively! We get victims of destructive driving crashes to and fro

Highway safety charity (AUADD) concerned about railroad crossing deaths

We cannot continue to ignore the alarming number of train and vehicle collisions happening across the country. It is imperative that railroads and municipalities take action to prevent these tragedies” — William M. Piecuch, Jr. Founder and President

BURR RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Americans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD), a 501C3 teen highway safety education charity, is urging railroads and municipalities to take immediate action in preventing train and vehicle deaths. With the recent increase in fatal accidents involving trains and vehicles, AUADD is calling for a collaborative effort to prioritize highway safety and save lives.According to the Federal Railroad Administration, there were 2,214 train-vehicle collisions in 2020, resulting in 1,798 injuries and 217 fatalities. These numbers have been steadily increasing over the years, highlighting the urgent need for action. AUADD believes that railroads and municipalities have a responsibility to implement safety measures and educate the public on the dangers of reckless driving near train tracks.AUADD is calling on railroads to install more warning signs and signals at railroad crossings, as well as implement technology such as positive train control to prevent collisions. Additionally, the charity is urging municipalities to improve road infrastructure near train tracks, such as adding barriers or medians to prevent vehicles from crossing onto the tracks. AUADD also stresses the importance of educating drivers, especially teens, on the dangers of destructive driving and the importance of obeying traffic laws near train tracks."We cannot continue to ignore the alarming number of train and vehicle collisions happening across the country. It is imperative that railroads and municipalities take action to prevent these tragedies from occurring," said William M. Piecuch, Jr, Founder and President of AUADD. "We urge them to prioritize highway safety and work together to implement effective measures that will save lives."AUADD is committed to promoting highway safety and educating the public, especially young drivers, on the dangers of reckless driving. The charity is calling on all stakeholders to join forces and make highway safety a top priority. Together, we can prevent senseless deaths and create safer roads for everyone.For more information on AUADD and their efforts to promote highway safety, please visit their website at www.auadd.org

First Wheels

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.