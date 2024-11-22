The Jewelers & Coin Co. Announces New Online Private Appointment Booking

Gold coins Sold to Cover Rising Living Expenses

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Jewelers and Coin Co. of Quincy, MA has announced that clients may now book a private appointment online for private inquiries. Private appointments offer clients the privacy and anonymity when showing and discussing such valuable items as gold, silver, and platinum coin collections, high end Rolex & Patek Phillipe watches, diamond jewelry, diamond engagement rings, gold Jewelry, designer handbags, sterling silverware, and other various asset types. “Our customers often have some of their holdings in non-liquid assets and we encourage our new clients to set up appointments directly on the website to explore their value,” says Jeff Venice of The Jewelers and Coin Co.“We are in an era of constant inflation, and incomes are being beaten down with price increases in food shopping, gas prices, rent, and the normal expenses of living everyday life. The price of precious metals has risen dramatically recently, and gold and silver coins have enjoyed price increases as a result. Many clients simply want to sell their gold, silver, and platinum to cover the rising costs,” Venice continues.“We’re proud to offer our customers a more confidential way of exploring their options,” says Venice.Media ContactJeff VeniceThe Jewelers Coin & Loan Co.,(617) 479-4653 (GOLD)509 Beale StreetQuincy, MA 02169@goldpawnershipinfo@goldpawnership.com

