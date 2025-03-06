CoolKicks and GoldPawnership Announce a Live Luxury Shopping Extravaganza Collaboration on Whatnot, March 8, 9:30pm EST.

Designer Goods on CoolKicks and Goldpawnership WhatNot Live Auction March 8, 9:30pm EST CoolKicks and GoldPawnership Collaboration Event CoolKicks' Adeel Shams with Chris Brown

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adeel Shams, co-founder of the globally renowned streetwear powerhouse CoolKicks, and Lena, the visionary force behind GoldPawnership, a premier purveyor of authentic luxury designer goods, announce an exclusive live shopping collaboration in Los Angeles on Whatnot. “This highly anticipated event, scheduled for March 8 at 9:30pm EST, promises an unparalleled experience for discerning fashion enthusiasts and collectors alike,” says Lena.“This dynamic partnership will showcase a curated selection of high-end streetwear and coveted designer handbags, featuring iconic brands such as Chanel, YSL, Louis Vuitton, Prada, and Gucci. Beyond the exceptional merchandise, viewers will be treated to an extraordinary array of giveaways, including genuine gold chains, state-of-the-art televisions, highly sought-after limited-edition sneakers, and a stunning collection of designer handbags. The show will also feature surprise additions, ensuring a truly unforgettable shopping experience,” says Lena.“Adeel Shams, known for his keen eye for streetwear trends and his role in building CoolKicks into a global phenomenon, brings his extensive expertise and passionate following to this unique collaboration. Lena, with her established reputation for sourcing and authenticating the most desirable luxury items at GoldPawnership, adds an unparalleled level of trust and sophistication to the event,” says Jeff Venice of GoldPawnership."This collaboration represents the fusion of streetwear culture and high-end luxury, creating a unique platform for our audiences," says Adeel Shams. "We are thrilled to partner with Lena and GoldPawnership to offer an unparalleled live shopping experience."Lena of GoldPawnership echoes this sentiment, stating, "We are excited to bring our expertise in authentic luxury goods to the Whatnot community alongside Adeel. This collaboration allows us to reach a wider audience and provide access to the most coveted designer items with incredible giveaways. To celebrate this groundbreaking event, a limited-time offer is available. New viewers who join the show via the following link will receive a complimentary $15 credit to spend during the live broadcast.The link to join is https://www.whatnot.com/user/goldpawnership .”About CoolKicks:CoolKicks is a leading global retailer specializing in authentic and highly sought-after sneakers and streetwear. Co-founded by Adeel Shams, CoolKicks has established itself as a premier destination for sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals worldwide.About GoldPawnership:GoldPawnership, led by Lena, is a trusted reseller of authentic luxury designer goods. Specializing in brands such as Chanel, YSL, Louis Vuitton, Prada, and Gucci, GoldPawnership is committed to providing customers with access to the finest designer items.About WhatNot:Founded in 2019, WhatNot is the leading social commerce platform, connecting passionate communities around the world through live video. WhatNot empowers and engages clients with their audience and sellers in a fun and authentic way.Media Contact - GoldPawnership(617) 479-4653 (Gold)The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co.509 Beale Street, Quincy, MA 02169@goldpawnershipinfo@goldpawnership.com

