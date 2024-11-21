Rebates Available to Purchase Energy Efficient Appliances

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced retail rebates are now available for low- and moderate-income New Yorkers to purchase energy efficient appliances at participating retailers. Through the state’s new Appliance Upgrade Program, New York is the first state to offer retail point-of-sale appliance rebates to provide a customer-centered process for replacing inefficient electric or fossil fuel-powered clothes dryers with clean heat pump powered alternatives, and making associated electrical upgrades if needed. New York State contractors are also eligible to enroll to participate and receive incentives for installations. Today’s announcement will help New York families save energy and reduce harmful emissions in their homes and communities.

“New York is demonstrating its continued commitment to ensuring an equitable energy transition by leveraging all federal funds available to incentivize consumers to make energy efficient appliance purchases a priority,” Governor Hochul said. “As a result of these new rebates, low- and moderate-income New Yorkers will save energy and money while doing their laundry with modern technology that will reduce emissions.”

Today’s announcement was made in New York City at Samsung 837, an interactive sustainable green space that also showcases efficient technology options for consumers. The new Appliance Upgrade Program, administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), is funded by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) through the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Home Energy Rebate (HER) Programs. This launch builds on New York being the first state to offer HER funding for home energy efficiency and electrification upgrades through the IRA. In total, New York’s allocation of federal funding is $317.4 million with $159 million from the Home Efficiency Rebates program and $158.4 million from the Home Electrification and Appliance Rebate program.

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “NYSERDA is pleased to start distributing this IRA funding for home appliance rebates through a customer-centric approach that ensures low- and moderate- income New Yorkers can easily upgrade inefficient clothes drying equipment or purchase a dryer for the first time. Electrifying appliances that currently utilize fossil fuels or replacing older less efficient electric equipment will help consumers realize the savings of these upgrades and is an impactful way for them to contribute to healthier homes and communities.”

The Appliance Upgrade Program will allow income eligible customers earning up to 150 percent of the state’s area median income (AMI) to apply for rebates on a first-come, first-served basis to replace their non-working, outdated or inefficient dryers with ENERGY STAR® certified heat pump clothes dryers, as well as receive additional support for electrical wiring and/or panel upgrades that may be necessary for such appliance installations. ENERGY STAR certified heat pump dryers use around 70 percent less energy compared to conventional dryers, which will save consumers significant electricity costs over the life of the product. Eligible appliances also include all-in-one washer-dryer units with a heat pump clothes dryer.

Households may receive a maximum of $840 in incentives for the appliance purchase and installation, and additional maximum incentives of $2,500 and $4,000, respectively, for necessary electrical wiring and panel upgrades. Households under 80 percent AMI are eligible to receive up to $14,000 in total combined incentives under the Appliance Upgrade Program and EmPower+, which helps low- and moderate-income households save energy and money toward energy improvements made to their primary residence. New York will expand the rebate program in 2025 to include additional clean energy appliances and eligibility for owners of residential low- and moderate-income multifamily buildings to apply for rebates.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “The Home Energy Rebate Program will save families money as they upgrade to more energy-efficient clothes dryers, creating a more affordable and cleaner future for all of New York. I led the Inflation Reduction Act to passage in the Senate to help families lower their energy bills even as we reduce toxic pollution. I’m thankful for Governor Hochul’s leadership ensuring these first-in-the-nation federal dollars are put to good use helping more families purchase energy-efficient appliances.”

Representative Dan Goldman said, "As we continue to see the impacts of the climate crisis right here in New York, it is more important than ever that we provide consumers with the opportunities to transition away from fossil fuel sources and facilitate the shift toward renewable energy. I applaud Governor Hochul and NYSERDA for leading the way and working to utilize the federal funding available through President Biden and House Democrats' historic Inflation Reduction Act to provide low- and moderate-income New Yorkers the resources they need to reduce their carbon footprint through affordable home improvements. New York State is raising the bar for the kind of people-first policy necessary to combat the climate crisis, and I hope other states follow our example."

State Senator Kevin S. Parker said, “The announcement of energy efficient retail appliance rebates for low- and moderate-income New Yorkers is a major step in the right direction to meet the state’s renewable energy goals and critical for consumers, the environment and New York’s disadvantaged communities. I applaud Governor Hochul and NYSERDA for taking strong action to ensure New York is a national leader in home energy efficiency improvements and making monumental progress toward the goals under the CLCPA.

U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of State and Community Energy Programs Principal Deputy Director Keishaa Austin said, “DOE commends New York for continuing to be a leader in delivering the Home Energy Rebates. New York was first to launch a Home Energy Rebates program, and now it’s first to offer its residents the opportunity to visit a retailer to get an appliance rebate. We’re thrilled for New Yorkers to get this opportunity to save money on energy-saving clothes dryers.”

Samsung Electronics America Executive Vice President and Head of North American Public Affairs Mark Lippert said, “Samsung Electronics America is grateful for the partnership and leadership of the White House, Department of Energy, New York State, our retailer partners, and environmental non-profit leaders to make these critical rebates under the Inflation Reduction Act a reality for New Yorkers. At Samsung, we are committed to empowering consumer choice and proud of the role we play through our energy-efficient portfolio, in helping families save energy, time, and money. This is just the beginning of our rebates journey in New York and across the U.S., and we look forward to working with our partners to expand these retail rebates to more products and in more states across the country.”

Assemblymember Didi Barrett said, “Reaching our ambitious climate goals will require meeting our constituents where they are, and providing the necessary funding and support to improve energy efficiency. I thank Governor Hochul for her leadership in establishing this first-in-the-nation, point-of-sale rebate that will increase accessibility and save New Yorkers money.”

Participating retailers include:

NYSERDA’s website will be updated as additional retailers sign up. Retailers and contractors must enroll here and have signed participation agreements to accept the rebates upon customer purchase and installation. Participating contractors installing the program measures will also be eligible for installation incentives of up to $500/dwelling unit, which includes a $200/dwelling unit incentive for projects located in disadvantaged communities (DACs).

To assist consumers, NYSERDA’s Regional Clean Energy Hubs will be engaged to help low- to moderate-income households apply for appliance incentives including the ability to submit applications on behalf of customers, attendance at community events, partnering with community organizations, and connecting customers with participating retailers and contractors.

NYSERDA has created the MyEnergy portal, a one-stop shop for information on state and federal incentives and rebates, home energy technologies and services, participating retailers and qualified contractors to help implement home improvement projects, and NYSERDA’s Regional Clean Energy Hubs (Hubs) with local experts who can provide support to customers. The portal serves as the dashboard to submit applications for whole home or appliance upgrade projects, rebate coupon reservation and status, and reimbursement to participating retailers and installation incentive payments to participating contractors. For the Appliance Upgrade Program, the applicant will receive an alphanumeric code upon approval to use at the participating retailer of their choice selected during the application process, as well as a coupon for participating contractor work, which includes electrical upgrades — both wiring and panel — and the appliance installation.

Over the coming year, NYSERDA will continue enhancing the MyEnergy portal with new features to better connect New York State residents to a broader range of energy efficiency and energy programs and resources covering a wide range of topics including electric home basics, electrical upgrades, weatherization, appliances and electronics, heating and cooling, solar energy, and electric vehicles and charging.

New York State's climate agenda calls for an affordable and just transition to a clean energy economy that creates family-sustaining jobs, promotes economic growth through green investments, and directs a minimum of 35 percent of the benefits to disadvantaged communities. New York is implementing a suite of actions to achieve economy-wide carbon neutrality by 2050, including in the energy, buildings, transportation and waste sectors.