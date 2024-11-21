11/30/2024: Deadline to submit forms to avoid forfeiture of fire state aid.

Fire relief associations that operate as local public pension plans are annually required to submit reporting information to the Office of the State Auditor (OSA). The reports are completed for the prior calendar year and are needed for a relief association to meet its requirements with the OSA to be eligible for receipt of current-year fire state aid. Fire state aid is an important funding source for relief association pension plans.

Search to find a relief association’s status in meeting its requirements with the OSA to qualify for fire state aid, and to view the status of relief association report submissions and the OSA’s review of the submitted reports.

Please note that this dashboard is provided for informational purposes. It should not be regarded as providing formal or official OSA determinations.

Questions about this dashboard and its content may be directed to pension@osa.state.mn.us.

*This status shows, according to our records, whether a fire relief association has met its requirements with the OSA to be eligible for fire state aid. Note that relief associations have reporting requirements with other state offices that must also be satisfied to qualify for fire state aid.