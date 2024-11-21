Tennessee Nuclear Energy Advisory Council Delivers Final Report

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced the Tennessee Nuclear Energy Advisory Council delivered its final report to guide the state in advancing nuclear energy innovation and driving continued investment to create a nuclear energy ecosystem that continues to lead the Nation.

The council’s report includes 19 recommendations in five key areas that reinforce Tennessee’s leading position in the nuclear industry and will enable deployment of critical baseload energy and support for a vibrant nuclear ecosystem that is key to the state’s overall economy.

“Tennessee is rapidly becoming the epicenter of new nuclear and leading America’s energy independence” said Gov. Bill Lee. “Generating reliable, resilient, safe, clean nuclear energy is necessary to meet increasing power needs while promoting economic growth and prosperity across Tennessee, and this report will guide our efforts to effectively address growing power demand over the next 25 years.”

Lee established the Tennessee Nuclear Energy Advisory Council through Executive Order 101 in May 2023. The council consists of 22 members from industry, higher education, workforce development, and government, and was led by Chairman David W. Salyers, Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation commissioner, and Vice Chairman Jeff Smith, University of Tennessee vice president for National Laboratories. A range of professionals, leaders, officials, and organizations from Tennessee and beyond provided information to the council. Business and regulatory insights were also gathered through an industry-wide survey producing these key observations:

· The Tennessee Nuclear Energy Supply Chain Investment Fund has already proved successful in attracting new and promoting expanded nuclear-related companies.

· Tennessee already has a robust ecosystem of nuclear businesses and organizations that foster innovation and development in the sector.

· Tennessee’s population is largely supportive of nuclear energy, a key advantage for future development.

“I am grateful for the significant investment of expertise, intelligence and engagement from every council member that produced this report,” said Chairman David Salyers. “The council featured diverse input, and we still maintained focus on identifying the most meaningful actions state government could take to move nuclear forward by leaning into and building on the strengths and advantages we already have.”



The council’s activities and report complemented recruitment efforts of Tennessee Economic and Community Development as the department managed the Tennessee Nuclear Energy Supply Chain Investment Fund. The Fund was initiated in 2023 with the Tennessee General Assembly approving $50 million to fuel the progress of nuclear energy plus nuclear supply chain and workforce activities in the state. In 2024, the General Assembly appropriated an additional $10 million to the Fund. In the last nine months, the Fund has announced economic incentive and workforce awards for:

· Type One Energy to establish headquarters and expand R&D operations to Tennessee

· Roane State Community College for startup equipment in new Nuclear Technology Program and University of Tennessee Knoxville to establish a nuclear minor in the Tickle College of Engineering.

· Orano USA to locate uranium enrichment operations in Oak Ridge as its multi-billion-dollar project represents single largest investment in Tennessee history

· Tennessee Tech University to launch new B.S. in nuclear engineering

“I don’t believe there is a state with greater momentum in the nuclear space than Tennessee,” said TNECD Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter. “The Fund has allowed us to attract and land new companies that will strengthen and expand our nuclear ecosystem and workforce, and none of this success would be possible without the forethought of Gov. Lee and our Tennessee General Assembly and the effective collaboration and support the council has given our department over the last year.”

The full set of recommendations can be found at www.tn.gov/environment/tneac.

With delivery of the Final Report to Governor Lee, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally and Speaker Cameron Sexton, the council’s recommendations will now be under consideration in the Governor’s Office for follow-up and future action. The council was sunset on Oct. 31, 2024.

