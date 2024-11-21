Aligning Climate Action and Biodiversity Conservation to support Paris Agreement Goals

Climate change. Nature, biodiversity and land loss. Pollution and waste. These are not standalone crises. They are one triple planetary crisis. A crisis that is undermining progress on human health, poverty reduction, equity, peace and, frankly, every aspect of sustainable development. A crisis that in large part arose because humanity forgot it was part of nature.

Now, as the impacts of these crises become ever more extreme, we have remembered. Now we must find our way back into harmony with nature by meeting all international commitments under Multilateral Environmental Agreements, future and present – from the three Rio Conventions to those on chemicals and waste, including the instrument on plastic pollution to be agreed in Busan next week.

We are looking for integrated solutions that deliver on all agreements. That cut greenhouse gas emissions and increase adaptation to climate impacts under the Paris Agreement. That halt and reverse biodiversity loss under the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. That meet land degradation neutrality goals under the UN Convention to Combat Desertification. That deliver on the SDGs and more.

No category of solutions has greater potential to be a connector across all these goals than Nature-based Solutions.

Take forests. Reduced deforestation, increased reforestation and improved forest management can deliver 19 per cent of the emissions reductions needed by 2030 for 1.5°C. Ecosystem restoration through agroforestry could enhance food security for 1.3 billion people. Protecting forests and mangroves could prevent US$534 billion in annual losses by 2050.

Nature-based Solutions are clearly good for the climate, good for nature and good for people. They are also good for business, since much of the global economy is dependent on nature and its services. UNEP recognizes this by supporting Nature-based Solutions and Ecosystem-based Adaptation through nearly 90 global projects, restoring 324,000 hectares and benefiting 3.5 million people.

But we must all work harder to ensure action is integrated, immediate and above all impactful. Nature-based Solutions must be included in and integrated across National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plans, the next round of Nationally Determined Contributions, and National Adaptation Plans. Quantitative targets are essential for accountability.

A rebalancing of finance is, of course, needed. We need to increase the current US$200 billion per year for Nature-based Solutions and to reduce the annual US$7 trillion in investments, incentives and subsidies that are harmful to nature. Money should create nature, not destroy it.

Designing plans to attract finance from public and private sources will help. So will innovative financing and private sector leadership. Emerging financial instruments, such as resilience credits and debt-for-climate or nature swaps, show promise. As forests are an important solution, UNEP calls for a fair price of forest carbon at US$30-50 per ton.

Friends,

Nature is our insurance policy against invisible gases that are causing so much visible damage. We must unite, across agreements and goals, to beat back the triple planetary crisis. Secure a sustainable future. And once again live in harmony with nature.