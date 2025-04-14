Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm conventions 2025 meetings

Geneva, Switzerland, from 28 April to 9 May 2025

Venue: Geneva International Conference Centre (CICG), 17 rue de Varembé, Geneva, Switzerland

Highlights: The seventeenth meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Basel Convention (BC COP-17), the twelfth meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Rotterdam Convention (RC COP-12) and the twelfth meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Stockholm Convention (SC COP-12) will be held back-to-back in Geneva from 28 April to 9 May 2025. The meetings will include a high-level segment on the afternoon of Wednesday, 30 April 2025 and the morning of Thursday, 1 May 2025. Preparatory meetings will be held on 27 April 2025.

The theme of the meetings and the high-level segment will be “Make visible the invisible: sound management of chemicals and wastes”.

The provisional agendas for the meetings and the tentative schedule, as approved by the bureaux of the conferences of the Parties, are available in the “Meeting documents” section.

For more information on registrations, see the section on “Registrations and credentials”. Additional information on the high-level segment is available in the section “High-level segment”.

Please note that the online registration system available at https://registration.brsmeas.org will be closed on Sunday, 20 April 2025, at 8 p.m. (UTC+2). After this date, only on-site registration at the Conference Centre will be possible and extended waiting times need to be expected.

Working languages: Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian and Spanish.