How African entrepreneurs are reviving landscapes – and creating economic opportunities

Sustainable land management and agricultural practices can prevent and reduce land degradation, while reviving landscapes—including by restoring forests, rewetting marshes, and reviving grasslands—can further help counter degradation trends. But experts say that to be effective, landscape restoration projects must provide economic benefits to local communities and be able to secure investments.

“Nature-based solutions that go hand-in-hand with job creation demonstrate the vast opportunity for entrepreneurship to not only restore ecosystems but also drive economic growth,” says Mirey Atallah, Chief of UNEP’s Climate Adaptation and Resilience Branch. “Startups that power innovation can be scaled up in a way that is longlasting and connects local benefits and global interests for the environment.”

Despite their drive and potential, environmental entrepreneurs often face challenges, such as limited access to credit, markets and strategic guidance. The Restoration Factory by design helps entrepreneurs overcome these barriers. Beyond the personalized mentorship, all participating entrepreneurs gain access to an online platform that guides them through business development learning modules, opportunities to pitch their businesses to potential investors, and access to small grants to fund further development.

In 2022, the programme in Kenya selected 47 entrepreneurs to participate. This year, 31 entrepreneurs will graduate from the programme in Tanzania, and four new cohorts will begin in Bangladesh, Brazil, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda.

Job Mumia, founder of Asili Essential Oils, says what he learned through the Restoration Factory has led to a more than doubling of his sales. Credit: Job Mumia/Asili Essential Oils

Kenyan essential oils brand Asili Natural Oils was among those startups. Since participating in the Restoration Factory in 2022, it has increased the resiliency of its herbs and trees to climate change by using more sustainable production methods, says founder Job Mumia. That has helped sales jump 130 per cent, while Mumia has added two permanent employees to his team.

“My business has really developed,” says Mumia. “I can confidently say the Restoration Factory helped us move from disorder to professionalism, where I can employ new staff, generate revenue, and ensure our environment doesn’t degrade and is protected.”

The Restoration Factory aims to train more than 200 entrepreneurs by the end of 2025, with the financial contribution from a diverse group of partners. Belgium, Norway and the Philippines are also supporting that goal through contributions to the UNEP Climate Fund.

Ndiku, the founder of Agrisafe, has been passing on what he’s learned through the Restoration Factory to beekeepers across Kenya. Along with boosting honey yields, the planting of acacia trees in adequate habitats has helped crops to thrive as well, he says.

Ndiku aspires to double his volume of traded honey this year and improve connections to international markets.

That is indicative of the larger economic opportunities that could come from developing more sustainable business models, says Atallah.

“Too often, restoring land and adapting to climate change are viewed as expenses,” says Atallah. “But, in reality, they can create a host of economic opportunities than can lead to a more prosperous future.”

The Sectoral Solution to the climate crisis

UNEP is at the forefront of supporting the Paris Agreement goal of keeping global temperature rise well below 2°C, and aiming for 1.5°C, compared to pre-industrial levels. To do this, UNEP has developed the Sectoral Solution, a roadmap to reducing emissions across sectors in line with the Paris Agreement commitments and in pursuit of climate stability. The six sectors identified are: energy; industry; agriculture and food; forests and land use; transport; and buildings and cities.