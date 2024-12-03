Explore the World of MRI: Join ISMRM at RSNA and Hawai’i for Science, Education and Community

CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Annual Meeting in Chicago brings together thousands of radiology professionals from around the globe, the International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine ( ISMRM ) invites you to explore the forefront of MRI science and education at our 2025 Annual Meeting in Hawai’i, 10-15 May 2025. The ISMRM is a multidisciplinary society uniting MR physicists, engineers, computer scientists, radiologists, and technologists to advance the science and clinical application of MRI. Our members have included Nobel laureates who have pioneered many of the transformative innovations in MRI technology, including parallel imaging, compressed sensing, diffusion imaging, and cardiac imaging, shaping the way MRI is practiced today.Why Attend the ISMRM and ISMRT Annual Meeting and Exhibition For RSNA attendees seeking to deepen their understanding of MRI, the ISMRM and ISMRT Annual Meeting and Exhibition offers unmatched opportunities to engage with cutting-edge research, clinical insights, and hands-on learning. Highlights of the 2025 program include:- MR Physics for Clinicians: Designed for clinicians, these courses provide the basic and advanced knowledge of MRI physics and techniques, relevant to your profession.- Prestigious Named Lecturers: Featuring authorities in the field such as Kim Butts-Pauly, Ph.D. (Stanford University), Reza Razavi, M.D. (King’s College London), and Shintaro Ichikawa, M.D., Ph.D. (Hamamatsu Medical University), who will deliver the Lauterbur, Mansfield, and NIBIB New Horizons Lectures.- Focus on Sustainability: The Ernst Plenary will address sustainability challenges in MRI, spotlighting ISMRM’s commitment to environmental responsibility.- Global Accessibility: In addition to in-person attendance in Hawai’i, the meeting will feature a virtual option with CME opportunities and an experimental European mini-hub for community-focused learning and interaction.“Our annual meeting is a treasure trove of MR science and education,” says Margaret A. Hall-Craggs, M.D., 2024-2025 ISMRM President. “We are committed to fostering innovation, accessibility, and sustainability in the MRI community.”We invite you to join our global MR community in Hawai’i in 2025 and experience the unparalleled collaboration, education, and inspiration that ISMRM has to offer. For more information about the ISMRM Annual Meeting, visit www.ismrm.org . During RSNA, connect with us at booth 1205 to learn more about our society and upcoming events.

