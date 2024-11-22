Kindred Bravely Supports Baby2Baby for Giving Tuesday

The maternity and nursing wear brand will be donating ten percent of all sales to Baby2Baby.

OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kindred Bravely, the mom-favorite maternity and nursing wear brand, is proud to support Baby2Baby, a nonprofit dedicated to providing children in poverty across the United States with diapers, clothing, and all the basic necessities every child deserves. In honor of Giving Tuesday, Kindred Bravely will donate ten percent of sales from all orders placed on Tuesday, December 2, 2024, to support Baby2Baby’s mission to help families in need.

"As a mom-founded and led company, we’re thrilled to partner with Baby2Baby in their tireless work to ensure that children living in poverty have access to the essentials they need,” said Carrie Welch, CEO of Kindred Bravely. "Giving Tuesday is the perfect opportunity for our communities to come together and make a meaningful impact."

In the last 13 years, Baby2Baby has distributed over 450 million essential items including diapers, formula, and clothing to children in need. Baby2Baby provides these items to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care agencies, hospitals, and school districts, as well as to children impacted by natural disasters. Baby2Baby reaches over one million children every year across all 50 states.

Customers who shop at Kindred Bravely on Giving Tuesday will automatically contribute to this impactful organization, with ten percent of the proceeds, up to $10,000, going to Baby2Baby. This initiative underscores Kindred Bravely’s ongoing commitment to supporting moms and children, with Kindred Bravely’s engaged community of moms leading the charge in creating positive change.

About Kindred Bravely

Kindred Bravely has been the go-to for comfortable, functional maternity & breastfeeding clothes since 2015, helping moms on the transformational journey of motherhood. The award-winning company also brings moms a supportive community, best-in-class customer care, and relatable, educational content—all intended to make things easier for them. Generosity is the company’s north star, and to date, it has donated over 101,000 bras and over $4.6 million to organizations that support underserved mothers. Ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing, privately held companies in the US for six years in a row, Kindred Bravely is here for moms no matter where they are on their motherhood journeys. For more information, visit www.kindredbravely.com.

About Baby2Baby

Baby2Baby is a national non-profit organization that provides children with diapers, formula, clothing, and the basic necessities that every child deserves, serving more than one million children across all 50 states. Led by Co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, the organization has distributed over 450 million items over the past 13 years to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care, hospitals, and school districts as well as children who have lost everything in the wake of disaster. The organization’s success has been propelled forward by its industry-leading model that is redefining what it means to operate a non-profit with a seamless integration of impact, innovation, and influence, which earned them recognition as the #1 non-profit on Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies List and praise from TIME Magazine as one of 2023’s most influential companies. To learn more about Baby2Baby please visit www.baby2baby.org.

