Award-Winning Maternity and Nursing Wear Brand Kindred Bravely Announces New CEO, Carrie Welch

Kindred Bravely Announces New CEO, Carrie Welch

OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kindred Bravely, the leader in maternity and nursing apparel, is excited to announce the appointment of Carrie Welch as its new CEO. With over 25 years of experience including key roles at Curology, Charlotte Russe, and Gap Inc., Welch is exceptionally equipped to guide Kindred Bravely into its next phase of growth and innovation.

Known for its award-winning, comfortable, and functional designs, Kindred Bravely has always been committed to supporting moms, and this leadership transition continues to strengthen its dedication to being a mission-driven and female-led brand.

In 2015, co-founder Deeanne Akerson was struggling to find comfortable nursing pajamas, so she decided to design her own. From that simple idea, Kindred Bravely was born. As a mom-founded brand, Kindred Bravely knows firsthand how demanding motherhood can be and prioritizes the unique needs of moms, combining innovative solutions with a deep understanding of the motherhood journey. This approach ensures that every decision—whether concerning product development, customer care, or operational improvements—aligns with the brand’s core values of supporting and empowering moms.

Welch’s distinguished career, with her most recent role as President and COO of Curology, includes building and revitalizing mission-driven brands across global markets. Welch is also committed to mentorship, with a particular passion for nurturing and mentoring female leaders.

“I’m excited to be leading a truly differentiated category trailblazer focused on moms and am thrilled to be joining the talented Kindred Bravely team,” Welch shared. “I look forward to continuing our mission of supporting moms and furthering how we serve them, whether on kindredbravely.com or with top-tier retailers and marketplaces. We will continue to build a community centered around educational content, support, and connection—By moms. For moms.”

Under Welch’s leadership, Kindred Bravely will remain focused on creating products that are designed by women who intimately understand motherhood. With recent award wins such as Best Pumping Bra Brand from What to Expect, Best Hands-Free Pumping Bra from GLAMOUR, and Best Breastfeeding Postpartum Essentials from Forbes, Kindred Bravely consistently demonstrates its dedication to serving moms, a mission that will continue to guide the company as it grows, innovates, and reaches even more moms worldwide.

ABOUT KINDRED BRAVELY

Kindred Bravely has been the go-to for comfortable, functional maternity & breastfeeding clothes since 2015, helping moms on the transformational journey of motherhood. The award-winning company also brings moms a supportive community, best-in-class customer care, and relatable, educational content—all intended to make things easier for them. Generosity is the company’s north star, and to date, it has donated over 101,000 bras and over $4.6 million to organizations that support underserved mothers. Ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing, privately held companies in the US for six years in a row, Kindred Bravely is here for moms no matter where they are on their motherhood journeys.

For more information, visit www.kindredbravely.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.