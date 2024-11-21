Submit Release
Riverside County court announces cutbacks

(Subscription required) Riverside County has become the latest superior court to implement cutbacks in response to the state's budget shortfall. Beginning in January, courtrooms will close one day each month as the Superior Court system grapples with reduced state funding for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

