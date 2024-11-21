Jobs Up in Majority of Metro Areas in October

SPRINGFIELD - Over-the-year, total nonfarm jobs increased in eight metropolitan areas and decreased in six for the year ending October 2024, according to data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (DES). Over-the-year, the unemployment rate decreased in six areas, increased in six, and was unchanged in two.





"Illinois continues to benefit from job growth and positive economic trends in every corner of the state," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "As payroll expansion continues to motivate eager jobseekers, IDES and its local area workforce partners remain focused on providing the necessary services and tools to get workers matched with employers."





The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Springfield MSA (+1.9%, +2,000), the Champaign-Urbana MSA (+1.7%, +2,100) and the Carbondale-Marion MSA (+1.3%, +800). The metro areas which posted the largest over-the-year decreases in total nonfarm jobs were the Danville MSA (-1.8%, -500) and the Peoria MSA (-1.1%, -1,900). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago Metro Division were nearly unchanged (0.0%, -600). Industries that saw job growth in most of the metro areas included: Government (twelve areas); Private Education and Health Services (eleven areas); Other Services (nine areas); and Mining and Construction (eight areas).





The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Rockford MSA (-0.7 percentage point to 5.4%), the Decatur MSA (-0.3 percentage point to 5.8%) and the Kankakee MSA (-0.3 percentage point to 5.4%). The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate increases were the Chicago Metro (+1.2 points to 5.5%), the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (+0.7 point to 5.4%), the Danville MSA (+0.4 point to 6.2%), and the Bloomington MSA (+0.4 point to 4.3%). There was no unemployment rate change in the Carbondale-Marion MSA and Elgin Metropolitan Division.





Unemployment Rates (Not Seasonally Adjusted)

Metropolitan Area October 2024* October 2023** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 4.3% 3.9% 0.4 Carbondale-Marion 4.3% 4.3% 0.0 Champaign-Urbana 3.9% 4.1% -0.2 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 5.5% 4.3% 1.2 Danville 6.2% 5.8% 0.4 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 5.4% 4.7% 0.7 Decatur 5.8% 6.1% -0.3 Elgin 4.7% 4.7% 0.0 Kankakee 5.4% 5.7% -0.3 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 4.2% 4.4% -0.2 Peoria 5.1% 4.8% 0.3 Rockford 5.4% 6.1% -0.7 Springfield 4.3% 4.2% 0.1 St. Louis (IL-Section) 4.2% 4.3% -0.1 Illinois Statewide 5.2% 4.5% 0.7 * Preliminary I ** Revised





























































Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - October 2024

Metropolitan Area October October Over-the-Year 2024* 2023** Change Bloomington MSA 101,100 101,400 -300 Carbondale-Marion MSA 60,200 59,400 800 Champaign-Urbana MSA 128,900 126,800 2,100 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,840,400 3,841,000 -600 Danville MSA 26,700 27,200 -500 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 182,500 184,300 -1,800 Decatur MSA 48,500 48,000 500 Elgin Metro Division 267,500 267,300 200 Kankakee MSA 43,800 43,700 100 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 424,300 425,300 -1,000 Peoria MSA 170,800 172,700 -1,900 Rockford MSA 147,700 146,500 1,200 Springfield MSA 110,000 108,000 2,000 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 245,000 243,500 1,500 Illinois Statewide 6,205,100 6,165,200 39,900 *Preliminary | **Revised

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas





Labor Market Area Oct 2024 Oct 2023 Over-the-Year Change Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, IL Metro Division Cook County 5.8 % 4.6 % 1.2 DuPage County 4.5 % 3.5 % 1.0 Grundy County 5.4 % 4.1 % 1.3 Kendall County 4.8 % 3.8 % 1.0 McHenry County 4.7 % 3.6 % 1.1 Will County 5.3 % 4.1 % 1.2 Elgin, IL Metro Division DeKalb County 4.5 % 4.6 % -0.1 Kane County 4.7 % 4.7 % 0.0 Lake & Kenosha, IL-WI Metro Division Lake County (IL) 4.5 % 4.7 % -0.2 Kankakee, IL MSA Kankakee County 5.4 % 5.7 % -0.3 Cities Aurora City 4.7 % 4.3 % 0.4 Chicago City 6.3 % 4.9 % 1.4 Elgin City 5.0 % 4.9 % 0.1 Joliet City 6.0 % 4.5 % 1.5 Kankakee City 6.9 % 7.6 % -0.7 Naperville City 4.6 % 3.8 % 0.8

* Unemployment rates for cities with total population of 25,000 or more can be found at https://www2.illinois.gov/ides/lmi/Pages/Local_Area_Unemployment_Statistics.aspx





Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, IL Metro Division





The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 5.5 percent in October 2024 from 4.3 percent in October 2023.





Total nonfarm employment decreased -600 compared to October 2023. The Private Education-Health Services (+14,600), Manufacturing (+8,800), Government (+8,500) and Other Services (+4,600) sectors had the largest payroll gains over-the-year. The largest employment declines were in Professional-Business Services (-23,500), Leisure-Hospitality (-5,100), Financial Activities (-3,300), Information (-2,100) and Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (-2,100).





Elgin, IL Metro Division





The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in October 2024, unchanged from a year ago.





Total nonfarm employment increased +200 compared to October 2023. The Government (+800), Private Education-Health Services (+800), Retail Trade (+400) and Manufacturing (+300) sectors had the largest payroll gains over-the-year. The Professional-Business Services (-1,900), Leisure-Hospitality (-700) and Financial Activities (-100) sectors had employment declines from a year ago.





Lake & Kenosha Counties, IL-WI Metro Division





The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.2 percent in October 2024 from 4.4 percent in October 2023.





Total nonfarm employment decreased -1,000 compared to October 2023. The Private Education-Health Services (+1,400), Government (+1,300) and Leisure-Hospitality (+600) sectors had the largest payroll gains over-the-year. The Professional-Business Services (-3,100), Financial Activities (-1,200) and Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (-400) sectors had the largest employment declines from a year ago.





Kankakee, IL MSA





The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 5.4 percent in October 2024 from 5.7 percent in October 2023.





Total nonfarm employment increased +100 compared to October 2023. The Private Education-Health Services (+200) sector had payroll gains over-the-year. The Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (-100) sector recorded a decline in employment over-the-year.













Note: Monthly 2023 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2024, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.





Disclaimer: The data contained in the metro area employment numbers press releases are not seasonally adjusted, and therefore are subject to seasonal fluctuations due to factors such as changes in weather, harvests, major holidays and school schedules. Current monthly metro data should be compared to the same month from prior years (January 2024 data compared to January 2023 data) as data for these months have similar seasonal patterns. Comparisons should not be made to data for the immediate previous month or other previous non-matching months, as any changes in the data within these time periods may be the result of seasonal fluctuations and not economic factors.