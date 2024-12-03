Virginia Council on Problem Gambling Joins 2024 Gift Responsibly Campaign to Raise Awareness of Youth Gambling Risks

VCPG Logo Gift Responsibly Logo

The Gift Responsibly Campaign is a seasonal reminder about the long-term impact that an irresponsible gift can have on a young person’s life.” — Dr. Carolyn Hawley, President, Virginia Council on Problem Gambling

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Council on Problem Gambling (VCPG) has announced its commitment to participate in the 2024 Gift Responsibly Campaign, joining lotteries and community organizations across North America and around the world to raise awareness about the risks of underage lottery use. The campaign is organized by the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and supported by the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries (NASPL).

Research shows that the earlier a person’s participation or exposure to gambling is in childhood, the more likely they are to develop a gambling problem later in life. Gambling exposure during childhood is often through some kind of lottery product, such as lottery scratch tickets. Often, these items are given to a child by an adult who is unaware of the associated risks.

“Giving gifts during the holidays is a fun activity with family and friends, but gambling-related gifts of any sort, including lottery scratch tickets, are inappropriate presents or stocking stuffers for children under 18 years of age,” said Dr. Carolyn Hawley, President of the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling. “The Gift Responsibly Campaign is a seasonal reminder about the long-term impact that an irresponsible gift can have on a young person’s life.”

Gift Responsibly Campaign runs during the holiday months of November and December. During that time, the VCPG and other participants will work to promote awareness about the risks of underage lottery use through educational social media messages, press releases and public service announcements.

“We are proud to work with the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling in the effort to raise public awareness on this very important matter,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Khalid Jones. “Gifting lottery tickets to children is not just inappropriate, it's illegal. The Virginia Lottery is unwavering in its messaging in support of responsible gaming and our games should only ever be given as gifts to adults.”

“The potential long-term risks associated with underage gambling exposure cannot be understated,” said Keith Whyte, NCPG Executive Director. “We applaud the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling for their commitment to raising awareness about the risks of youth gambling and for working to educate the community that lottery tickets are never appropriate gifts for children.”

VCPG’s toll-free confidential helpline, 1-888-532-3500, provides 24/7/365 support and resources for anyone having questions about a gambling problem for themselves, a friend or a loved one. The helpline is easily accessible by call, text or even by online chat at vcpg.net. All callers who allow follow-up calls receive regular contacts via phone, text and email after 48 hours, one week, one month and six months. “We want anyone who might be struggling with a gambling disorder to know that we can help,” concluded Dr. Hawley.

About VCPG:

The Virginia Council on Problem Gambling (VCPG) aims to increase the well-being of Virginians impacted by gambling. The Council accomplishes this through raising public awareness of problem gambling, communicating that help is available for problem gamblers and their families, and providing research and programs for prevention and education. VCPG maintains a neutral stance on gambling and is the only nonprofit in Virginia dedicated to this issue. The Council exists solely through membership support. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, please call or text 1-888-532-3500 or visit https://vcpg.net/ to chat online.

Annual members of the VCPG are committed to supporting safer gambling practices and services for problem gamblers and their families. Current Platinum-level Members include DraftKings, Caesar’s Entertainment, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol, Fanduel Group, and Rivers Casino Portsmouth. Gold-level Members are Barstool Sports/Penn National Gaming, Inc. and the Virginia Lottery. BetMGM is a Silver-level Member, and Colonial Downs Racetrack is a Bronze-level Member. Local Community Services Board Members include the Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck Community Services Board, Chesterfield Mental Health Support Services, Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services, Highlands Community Services, Hopestarter Rappahannock Area Community Services Board, Loudoun County Mental Health, Substance Abuse and Development Services, Northwestern Community Services Board, and Prince William Community Services.

About the National Council on Problem Gambling

The National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) is neutral on legalized gambling. Based in Washington DC, NCPG is the only national nonprofit organization that seeks to minimize the economic and social costs associated with gambling addiction. If you or someone you know may have a gambling problem, contact the National Problem Gambling Helpline, which offers hope and help without stigma or shame. Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.1800gamblerchat.org. Help is available 24/7 – It is free and confidential.

About the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries

NASPL’s basic mission is to advocate for state and provincial lottery organizations on matters of general lottery policy and to leverage collaboration, communication, education, and information for the betterment of the industry. To learn more, visit https://www.naspl.org/.

