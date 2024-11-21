Judge M. Kanani Laubach Honored by Hawaiʻi County Bar Association

From left: Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center President Shaunda Liu Makaimoku, Sen. Tim Richards, Peacemaker Award Recipient Jennifer Zelko-Schlueter, Meritorious Service Award Recipient Judge M. Kanani Laubach, Hawaiʻi County Bar Association President William B. Heflin, and Judge Ronald Ibarra (ret.).

HILO, Hawaiʻi — Third Circuit Deputy Chief Judge M. Kanani Laubach was honored by the Hawaiʻi County Bar Association with its Meritorious Service Award. She received this recognition at the 2024 Kuʻikahi Mediation Center Annual Recognition Dinner & Auction on Nov. 17. This is the 19th year that Kuʻikahi Mediation Center and HCBA have partnered on this recognition and fundraising event.

Congratulations, Judge Laubach, on this well-deserved honor!

Click here for the event program where you can read more about Judge Laubach and see remarks from Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald, who was unable to attend the event.

First row, Judge M. Kanani Laubach. Second row from left: Judge Peter Kubota, Judge Jill Hasegawa, Judge Ronald Ibarra (ret), Judge Mahilani Hiatt (ret.), Judge Darien Ching-Nagata, Judge Jennifer Ng, Judge Renee Schoen, and Judge Dalilah Schlueter. Third row from left: Judge Jeffrey Ng and Judge Kimberly Tsuchiya.