Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Hears Oral Argument in Hilo as Part of the Courts in the Community Program

From left: Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Associate Justice Lisa M. Ginoza, Associate Justice Sabrina S. McKenna, Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald, Associate Justice Todd W. Eddins, and Associate Justice Vladimir P. Devens listen as Hawaiʻi County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Frederick M. Macapinlac presents his arguments during Courts in the Community at the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo Performing Arts Center, April 17, 2025.

HILO, HI – The Hawaiʻi Supreme Court convened today at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo’s Performing Arts Center to hear oral argument in State of Hawaiʻi v. Charles Zuffante as part of the Judiciary’s Courts in the Community program. More than 250 students from five East Hawaiʻi high schools attended the session, which aims to enhance civic education and promote greater public understanding of the judicial system.

The participating schools included Hilo High School, Waiākea High School, Hawaiʻi Academy of Arts and Science Public Charter School, Connections Public Charter School, and Laupāhoehoe Community Public Charter School. Students had the opportunity to observe real court proceedings and engage in a Q&A session with the justices following the argument.

“We are proud to bring the judicial process directly to students through Courts in the Community,” said Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald. “It’s important that young people understand the role of the courts in our democracy and the values that underlie our system of justice.”

Chief Justice Recktenwald also emphasized the importance of ensuring that neighbor island communities are included in this initiative.

“This is the fifth time we have heard oral arguments on Hawaiʻi Island. We have also heard oral arguments on Maui and Kauaʻi. Providing students across the state with access to the Supreme Court is a vital part of our commitment to public education and transparency,” he said.

The Hawaiʻi Supreme Court launched the Courts in the Community program in 2012. To date, nearly 7,000 students across the state have participated.

The case heard today, State v. Zuffante (SCWC-23-0000376), involves legal issues arising from a traffic stop in Kona, Hawaiʻi. The case raises questions regarding the voluntariness of the defendant’s statements to police and the effectiveness of his legal counsel during trial.

In preparation for the event, volunteer attorneys from the Hawaiʻi State Bar Association and local legal community visited participating classrooms to help students understand the appellate process and the legal issues involved in the case.

The Judiciary extends its sincere appreciation to the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo for hosting the event and to the educators, attorneys, and volunteers who helped make this experience possible for the students of East Hawaiʻi.

For more information about the Courts in the Community program, visit https://www.courts.state.hi.us.