Media Advisory: Hawaiʻi Supreme Court to Hear Oral Argument in Hilo as Part of Courts in the Community Program

MEDIA ADVISORY

April 14, 2025

WHAT: Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Convening in Hilo, Hawaiʻi

WHO: Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald

Associate Justice Sabrina S. McKenna

Associate Justice Todd W. Eddins

Associate Justice Lisa M. Ginoza

Associate Justice Vladimir P. Devens

William Heflin, President, Hawaiʻi County Bar Association (MC / moderator)

WHEN: Thursday, April 17, 2025, 10 to 11 a.m. (Door open to the public at 9:30 a.m.)

WHERE: University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Performing Arts Center

342 W. Kawili St.

Hilo, HI 96720

As many as 275 students from five area high schools will be in attendance as the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court hears oral agrument in State of Hawaiʻi v. Charles Zuffante as part of the Judiciary’s Courts in the Community program.

This program brings the judicial process into local communities and provides students a firsthand look at the role of the courts in our democracy. It is also a unique civics education opportunity that highlights how the judiciary resolves disputes under the rule of law.

The participating schools include:

• Hilo High School

• Waiākea High School

• Hawaiʻi Academy of Arts and Science Public Charter School

• Connections Public Charter School

• Laupāhoehoe Community Public Charter School

The Judiciary Communication and Community Affairs Office will make pictures and video available to interested media.

Media representatives wishing to film or photograph the argument should file an Application for Extended Coverage with the Supreme Court’s Office of the Chief Clerk. Only one media outlet needs apply. The requirement that media pool coverage from one video camera or one still camera will be waived for this case.

Photographing or filming the faces of the students in the audience will not be allowed. The Chief Justice and a few students will be available for on-camera interviews following the oral argument.

Learn more about State of Hawaiʻi v. Charles Zuffante on the Judiciary website at this link.

Media Contact:

Brooks Baehr

Communications & Community Relations Office

Hawaiʻi State Judiciary

417 South King Street

Honolulu, Hawaiʻi 96813

Telephone: 808-539-4914

brooks.baehr@courts.hawaii.gov