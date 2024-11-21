Eligible Farmers Have Second Opportunity to Apply for Tennessee Ag Enhancement Program

NASHVILLE – Farmers affected by Hurricane Helene have a second opportunity to apply for the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s most popular cost-share program.

Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program (TAEP) will accept applications December 2-6, 2024 from farmers residing in Carter, Claiborne, Cocke, Grainger, Greene, Hamblen, Hawkins, Jefferson, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi, and Washington Counties who were unable to apply during the initial October enrollment. The eligible counties were determined based on Governor Bill Lee’s Expedited Major Disaster Declaration.

“Hurricane Helene devastated upper East Tennessee just days before the scheduled TAEP application period,” Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “Those farmers needed to focus on the immediate needs of their families and communities at that time. We are glad to offer them a second chance to take part in TAEP.”

Producers in the designated counties who applied for TAEP in October do not need to take any action. For those who have not yet applied, applications are to be completed and submitted online at www.tn.gov/taep starting Dec. 2.

TAEP was established in 2005 to provide cost-share dollars to agricultural producers for the purpose of making long-term investments in Tennessee farms and communities. In October, the department received 7,600 applications from farmers statewide. All applicants will be notified by the end of December if their project has been approved for funding.

Participation in TAEP allows producers to maximize farm profits, adapt to changing market situations, improve operation safety, increase farm efficiency, and make a positive economic impact in their communities. Programs include Dairy Solutions, Genetics, Hay Storage, Hay Equipment, Livestock Equipment, Livestock Solutions, Poultry Grower, Row Crop Solutions, Swine Producer, Working Structures and Fenceline Systems, and Producer Diversification. Program and contact information is available online at www.tn.gov/taep.