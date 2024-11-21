Wing Assistant Launches Wing Workspace: The Ultimate Productivity App for Managing Virtual Assistants

Free with subscriptions to the B2B services platform, Wing Workspace simplifies workflows, task management, and training for business leaders and remote teams.

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wing Assistant, an AI-enhanced staffing marketplace connecting businesses with top global talent, announces the launch of Wing Workspace, a comprehensive assistant management app. Designed to transform how businesses delegate tasks and collaborate with virtual assistants, Wing Workspace is available for free with all Wing Assistant subscriptions.

“Wing Workspace positions itself as the one app for all of the productivity needs of a business leader delegating tasks to a remote worker or virtual assistant,” said Piash Alam, Wing’s Vice President for Marketing. "It’s a comprehensive solution designed to ensure smooth and efficient collaboration between a client and their assistant."

Revolutionizing Task Management and Collaboration

Wing Workspace goes beyond task delegation. It equips clients with a powerful suite of tools to manage their virtual assistants and streamline remote team operations.

1. Task Management: Assign tasks, prioritize projects, and track progress through a Kanban-like interface.

2. Chat Features: Built for productivity, the app offers modern chat capabilities to ensure seamless discussion.

3. Password and File Sharing: Securely transfer sensitive information and files with ease.

4. Wink Screen Recorder: Create unlimited training or process videos in the app—no installation required.

5. Unlimited Cloud Storage: Full-time clients receive unlimited storage for training videos and materials

* Part-time clients are allocated 10 GB of cloud storage

Empowering Clients with Advanced Features

Wing Workspace goes beyond task delegation. Clients can define complex workflows, automate recurring tasks with Routines, and even upskill their virtual assistants using an integrated training module featuring courses from Wing’s in-house Training & Development team.

Alam further explained, “Wing Workspace not only makes it easier for our clients to assign and track tasks, but it also empowers them to train and support their virtual assistants seamlessly. This app is a game-changer for any business leader looking to scale effectively with remote talent.”

Wink: The Unlimited Screen Recording Solution

Wing Workspace also features Wink Screen Recorder, an integrated tool allowing users to create unlimited videos for training, process documentation, or knowledge sharing. Offering functionality similar to Loom but without restrictions, Wink is designed to meet the needs of businesses managing virtual assistants.

Available Now Across All Platforms

Wing Workspace is available on Google Play, the Apple App Store, and the Microsoft App Store. Compatible with Android and iOS devices, it ensures accessibility and convenience for business leaders on the go.

About Wing Assistant

Wing Assistant is an AI-enhanced staffing marketplace connecting businesses with top global talent. Specializing in providing highly skilled assistants at just $1,099 per month for 160 hours of dedicated support, Wing helps companies scale efficiently and affordably. Wing Assistants are guided by Success Managers and backed by a quality assurance team to ensure consistent results.

