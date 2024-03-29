Wing Launches Scale Support, Tailored Customer Support Solution for High-Growth Companies

Award-winning talent-as-a-service company Wing Assistant announces the debut of its bespoke customer support outsourcing solution, Scale Support.

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning talent-as-a-service company Wing Assistant announces the debut of its bespoke customer support outsourcing solution, Scale Support. This service aims to elevate customer support standards for startups and unicorns, enabling them to thrive in competitive markets.

Recognizing the pivotal role customer support plays in the success of early-stage companies, Scale Support offers dedicated, full-time customer support representatives (CSRs) who undergo rigorous training to become adept in the intricacies of each client's industry. This specialized approach ensures that businesses receive tailored support solutions that align with their growth objectives and customer service ethos.

"We understand that scale-ups face distinct challenges when it comes to customer support," said Piash Alam, Vice President of Growth at Scale Support. "Our mission is to provide these businesses with a dedicated support team that not only meets but exceeds their expectations, enabling them to scale and succeed in their respective industries."

Scale Support offers a suite of benefits tailored to the needs of startups and unicorns, including:

Scalability: Companies can adjust the size of their support teams to accommodate spurts or seasonal fluctuations in demand, without compromising on service quality.

Expertise: CSRs are carefully selected and trained to become industry experts, allowing them to provide insightful and effective support tailored to each client's unique offerings and customer base.

Rapid Deployment: Scale Support can swiftly deploy entire support teams within days, ensuring a smooth transition and minimal disruption to business operations.

Startup-Friendly Approach: Scale Support understands the budget constraints often faced by startups and unicorns, offering flexible pricing plans and personalized consultation services to accommodate their needs.

"We take great pride in being a trusted partner to startups and unicorns, providing them with the support they need to succeed in today's competitive landscape," added Alam.

Scale Support is one of the latest offerings from Wing, which has become one of the most innovative companies in the shared services space. In 2023, Wing landed in 5th place in leading B2B marketplace Clutch.co’s annual list of 100 Fastest Growing Companies. It also placed first in its category in the same year.

More About Wing:

Wing Assistant is a leading talent-as-a-service company. Founded in 2018, it is the world's #1 fully managed virtual assistant service specializing in providing tailored outsourcing solutions for businesses of all sizes. Setting Wing Assistant apart is its industry-first virtual assistant management software, designed to enhance communication, task management, file sharing, and collaboration.

Leveraging AI technology, Wing Assistant continually learns about its users, improving service delivery and efficiency over time. Clients have the convenience of accessing their assistant's services through a user-friendly mobile app, enabling easy task delegation, video instructions, and secure credential sharing.