Veteran, Actor, and Host Montel Williams Receives 'Selfless Service Award' To Celebrate His Support Of The Military

Montel Williams Accepting the Selfless Service Award Montel Williams with Military Makeover with Montel cast Left to right: Lloyd James Austin |||, Jessica Faith (NBC 4), Montel Williams

Montel Williams was recognized for his efforts on and off screen as a philanthropist, television personality and military veteran.

Through my work on Military Makeover with Montel® and as a board member of Fisher House Foundation and the Research and Recognition Project, I’m fortunate to continue giving back to my fellow veterans” — Montel Williams, Host of Military Makeover with Montel

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 12th, Veteran and Military Makeover with Montel® host Montel Williams was honored with the “Selfless Service Award”, to celebrate and honor his outstanding achievements in corporate and community leadership, high ethical standards, successful growth of his corporate team and a commitment to his nation’s military, veterans, and their families. Montel was also recently awarded the title of "Outstanding Reality Show" at the 27th Annual Family Film and TV Awards on CBS and Paramount+.“Receiving the Selfless Service Award is both an honor and a profound privilege. Through my work on Military Makeover with Monteland as a board member of Fisher House Foundation and the Research and Recognition Project, I am fortunate to continue giving back to my fellow veterans and their families, says Montel Williams, host of Military Makeover with Montel. “I deeply appreciate this recognition and applaud the incredible service organizations behind this award—the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, Patriot Military Family Foundation, and Purple Heart Homes—for their unwavering dedication to supporting our nation’s heroes. They inspire all of us to do more for those who have sacrificed so much.”What’s next for Military Makeover with MontelThe show just started airing its 40th season on Lifetime Television, featuring the inspiring story of Sgt. Kevin Jones and his family. The show hosts (Montel, Jennifer Bertrand and Art Edmonds) are also kicking off the holidays with the Hollywood Christmas Parade on Sunday December 1st.The Selfless Service Alliance is a collaborative effort composed of three renowned organizations: Congressional Medal of Honor Society, Patriot Military Family Foundation, and Purple Heart Homes. This partnership was formed to help those who serve-America's military, Veterans, and their families - and to aid other veteran and military nonprofits.Military Makeover with Montel, hosted by Montel Williams, is a television series dedicated to honoring deserving military families by providing home renovations. The show highlights the courage, resilience, and sacrifices of veterans and their families while bringing communities and businesses together to give back to those who have served.Media Contact: Kristen Noffsinger, SVP, Kreps PR | knoffsinger@krepspr.com | 954-464-7388###

