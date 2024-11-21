The Dairy Alliance Amplifies Love for Dairy Milk with TikTok Sensation, Maddox Batson

The Dairy Alliance, is getting in tune with rising country music star and TikTok sensation Maddox Batson to spotlight dairy farmers and animal care.

Sings the Praises of the Dairy Industry in New Partnership

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dairy Alliance , a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families in the Southeast, is getting in tune with rising country music star and TikTok sensation Maddox Batson to spotlight dairy farmers and animal care. The partnership will not only educate consumers but amplify the dairy farmers’ commitment to sustainability, a key initiative for The Dairy Alliance and their partners across the Southeast."We are thrilled to team up with Maddox and provide a new voice to our cause and the wonderful work that dairy farmers are doing to provide nutritious dairy milk to their communities, while also prioritizing animal care and sustainability," said Geri Berdak, Chief Executive Officer at The Dairy Alliance. "He is a fantastic and up-and-coming talent who we are excited to partner with to raise more awareness toward the efforts of dairy farmers and their valuable contributions.”Maddox Batson kicked off the collaboration by posting a behind-the-scenes video that gave his audience an inside look into his partnership with The Dairy Alliance and an opportunity to learn more about animal care on a Georgia dairy farm Glo-Crest Dairy. He featured the video across his social media accounts, including TikTok where he has 3 million followers.The behind-the-scenes video gained excitement for additional videos that Maddox posted leaning into his humorous side and coined, “For the Ladies,” where he sheds light on the dedication dairy farmers place on animal care and the great lengths, they go through to ensure their cows are comfortable.The Glover Family of Glo-Crest Dairy, a member of The Dairy Alliance, provides opportunities for thousands of students to participate in farm tours throughout the year. During the tours, the Glover’s often hear about misconceptions about farming and use these opportunities- and now with the support of Maddox Batson- to clear up this misinformation.You can check out Maddox Batson’s videos and follow his partnership with The Dairy Alliance on TikTok @realdairyrealdelicious. To learn more about The Dairy Alliance, visit https://thedairyalliance.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @TheDairyAlliance.About The Dairy AllianceThe Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast. We work diligently with dairy farmers, schools, sports teams, health professionals, local organizations, state leaders, the media, and the public to promote dairy foods and knowledge about the dairy industry. Our efforts center in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

