City of Hamilton Responds to Auditor General’s Fraud and Waste Annual Report

HAMILTON, ON – The City of Hamilton appreciates the Office of the Auditor General’s (OAG) dedication to promoting transparency, accountability, and continuous improvement through the 2024 Fraud and Waste Annual Report. The findings underscore the importance of the Fraud and Waste Hotline as a critical tool for identifying and addressing issues, including steps to reduce future potential losses.

The City takes these findings seriously and is committed to acting decisively to address the identified challenges, including exposure to cyberfraud, vendor imposter fraud, conflicts of interest, contract administration, and benefit fraud. The recommendations provided by the Auditor General will guide further actions to strengthen internal controls, improve oversight, and better protect municipal resources.

“Fraud and waste undermine the trust that residents place in the City to responsibly manage public resources,” said Marnie Cluckie, City Manager. “The City is committed to implementing the Auditor General’s recommendations and fostering a culture of accountability and integrity at every level of our organization. The Fraud and Waste Hotline continues to demonstrate its value in ensuring that Hamiltonians and City staff have a safe and effective way to report wrongdoing.”

Key steps the City is taking

The City has already begun implementing several measures in response to the report’s findings:

Strengthening policies and procedures to prevent and detect cyberfraud and fraudulent benefit claims.

Enhancing code of conduct training and introducing clearer guidance for employees on outside employment and conflicts of interest

Improving contract management and oversight practices to ensure better due diligence.

Reinforcing a top-down culture of accountability.

The City also extends its thanks to staff across all departments for their ongoing dedication to continuous improvement. Their commitment to upholding City policies and delivering value to residents is critical as we work to strengthen our processes and enhance public trust.

The Fraud and Waste Hotline, launched in 2019 and made permanent in 2023, remains a cornerstone of the City’s commitment to transparency and responsiveness. It provides the public, employees, contractors, and vendors with a confidential and anonymous way to report suspected fraud and waste.

“Continuous improvement is at the core of everything we do,” added Cluckie. “We are determined to learn from these findings and make meaningful changes that ensure the City operates with integrity, resilience, and transparency.”

The City extends its appreciation to OAG for their ongoing efforts and will continue to report progress as these recommendations are addressed. Together, we remain dedicated to protecting public resources and building a resilient, efficient organization that delivers value to residents.