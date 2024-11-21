Improving air quality in UK schools

Children are particularly vulnerable to air pollution because they inhale more air than adults in proportion to their body weight, are less able to control their exposure than adults, and pollution can affect developing tissues creating lifelong health implications. UK children spend a quarter of their waking hours at school each year, so exposure to poor quality air in school buildings has a significant effect on them, impacting school attendance and attainment and potentially exacerbating health and educational inequalities.

The SAMHE project﻿ analyzed 38,000 schooldays of air quality data from 346 schools across the UK and published the findings as: SA Handy, et al. (2025)﻿ and SB Wood, et al. (2024)﻿ . This two-page brief brings together SAMHE’s findings and other evidence on air quality in UK schools and makes recommendations for policy and practice.