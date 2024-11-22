Minew and InPlay Unveil the MTB06 BLE Printable Smart Label

MTB6 BLE Printable Smart Label Minew BLE Label Minew Visitor Badge

Redefining IIoT for Modern Logistics

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today’s world of booming e-commerce and logistics, billions of packages are transported daily via air, sea, and land. As package volumes soar, the demand for real-time tracking has become essential for shippers, logistics companies, and end recipients. Traditional RFID tags, however, often lack real-time positioning capabilities, leading to lost parcels during transit. To address these challenges, world's leading IoT device manufacturer and innovator Minew , in partnership with innovative wireless connectivity SoC provider InPlay Inc., introduces the latest MTB06 BLE flexible printable smart label. This smart label, powered by cutting-edge IN100 NanoBeacon™ SoC, provides users with a powerful tracking device designed to meet the demands of modern logistics.Paper-Thin Design yet Incredibly DurableAs an upgrade to previous products, the MTB06 smart label offers a flexible, thin, and printable design with a minimum bending capability of 60°, making it ideal for curved surfaces like barrels and tires. Internally, it features an ultra-thin PCB assembly and a 40mAh flexible paper battery, enabling continuous operation for up to six months to ensure users receive accurate, real-time logistics data over extended periods. The MTB06 also boasts a wide operating temperature range from -20 to 50°C (about -5 to 125°F), adapting reliably to diverse environments and offering robust global logistics tracking.Customizable Features for Diverse ApplicationsFurther enhancing its versatility, the MTB06 label’s content and battery options are fully customizable, adapting to diverse requirements across different industries. Users can personalize the printed content on each blank label, enabling tailored information for asset tracking, conference badges, or exhibition passes. The label’s flexible materials and customizable printing options, available both on-site or pre-printed, allow for efficient integration into any workflow and application scenario.Real-Time Wireless Tracking Powered by InPlay’s IN100 NanoBeacon™At the heart of the MTB06 is InPlay’s compact IN100 NanoBeacon™ SoC, which leverages Bluetooth 5.3 technology for real-time wireless data transmission. This advanced SoC features a low-power design that ensures stable, long-range communication without the complexity of traditional firmware. It empowers users to scale their asset tracking and management capabilities effortlessly, enhancing reliability and efficiency in logistics operations.Straightforward Operation for Enhanced Asset ManagementOperating the MTB06 smart label is simple: users simply load the label into a compatible UHF RFID printer like SATO, Zebra etc., where tracking information is automatically written onto the label. After printing, attaching the label to the asset’s surface and peeling off a designated corner activates it, enabling real-time tracking. With Minew's MSensor application, users can check the status of their smart labels to ensure they are working properly.Eco-Friendly and Safe for Global TransportThe MTB06 label embodies Minew’s dedication to environmental sustainability, utilizing RoHS-compliant materials to ensure its battery is free from harmful heavy metals. Furthermore, the product is WEEE-certified, underscoring its alignment with strict waste management standards and emphasizing its recyclability and environmentally conscious design. This reinforces Minew’s commitment to reducing electronic waste and supporting a circular economy. In addition, the MTB06 meets DGR (Dangerous Goods Regulations) and IMDG (International Maritime Dangerous Goods) certifications for safe air and sea transport, ensuring peace of mind for both domestic and international logistics.The launch of the MTB06 BLE flexible printable smart label, powered by InPlay Inc.'s IN100 NanoBeacon™ SoC, redefines the possibilities of intelligent logistics tracking. With its advanced asset positioning and versatile customization options, the MTB06 delivers innovative solutions for supply chain management, logistics warehousing, smart retail, and beyond. By enabling precise tracking, enhanced inventory accuracy, and streamlined operations, this groundbreaking label not only addresses the demands of today’s logistics challenges but also lays a robust foundation for the evolution of smart asset management in the future.———About MinewMinew is a leading innovator in IoT solutions, delivering seamless end-to-end services from concept design to product realization. With a strong foundation in RF technology and over a decade of expertise, Minew empowers businesses worldwide through cutting-edge wireless solutions. Its diverse portfolio includes advanced technologies such as Bluetooth Low Energy, Bluetooth Mesh, AoA, RTLS, RFID, GPS, UWB, LTE Cat-M1, and NB-IoT. Committed to connecting the world, Minew enables smarter, more efficient environments for industries and consumers alike. For more information, please visit www.minew.com Media Contact:Rosa Zengrosa.zeng@minew.com+86 (755) 2103 8160About InPlay IncInPlay Inc. is a pioneering technology company specializing in the development of advanced wireless communication solutions for the IIoT market. Our products are designed to deliver high performance, ultra-low power consumption, and robust security, addressing the most demanding requirements of industrial and consumer applications. With a commitment to innovation, InPlay continues to drive the evolution of wireless connectivity. For more information, please visit https://www.InPlay-tech.com

