InPlay Announces Partnership with Mouser Electronics to Distribute Innovative Wireless SoC Technology Globally

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- InPlay Inc. , a leading provider of advanced wireless communication solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) industry, is excited to announce a global distribution partnership with Mouser Electronics , a top distributor of semiconductors and electronic components. This partnership will allow Mouser’s extensive global network of customers to access InPlay’s full range of wireless System-on-Chip (SoC) solutions, including the revolutionary NanoBeacon technology.NanoBeacon, the world’s first programming-free Bluetooth SoC, simplifies wireless integration by enabling developers to implement robust, low-power communication without the need for complex coding. With this innovative solution now available through Mouser, engineers across the globe can accelerate their product development, reducing time-to-market and overcoming technical barriers in areas such as smart infrastructure, healthcare, and industrial automation.Jason Wu, Co-founder and CEO of InPlay Inc., commented, “Mouser’s global reach allows us to bring our groundbreaking NanoBeacon technology and other advanced SoC solutions to a broad audience of engineers and developers. This partnership will help companies worldwide innovate faster and more efficiently by leveraging the power of our wireless technologies.”By offering InPlay’s energy-efficient, high-performance wireless SoC products, Mouser will provide developers with technical support and resources to help integrate these solutions seamlessly into a variety of applications, ranging from industrial automation to consumer electronics.For more information about InPlay’s wireless SoC technologies, visit Mouser Electronics or InPlay Inc.About InPlayInPlay Inc. is a pioneering technology company specializing in the development of advanced wireless communication solutions for the IIoT market. Our products are designed to deliver high performance, ultra-low power consumption, and robust security, addressing the most demanding requirements of industrial and consumer applications. With a commitment to innovation, InPlay continues to drive the evolution of wireless connectivity.About MouserMouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area.

