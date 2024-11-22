CEO Lilach Mazor Power to Lead Arizona State Takeover MJBizCon

Lilach Mazor Power, CEO and founder of Mazor Collective and president of the Arizona Dispensaries Association will lead the Arizona State Takeover at MJBizCon 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mazor Collective and Giving Tree Dispensary are one of the few female-owned and operated, vertically integrated cannabis operators in Arizona and among the last remaining independently owned licensees in Arizona.

Power will discuss Arizona cannabis market challenges, opportunities, and projections.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lilach Mazor Power, CEO and founder of Mazor Collective and president of the Arizona Dispensary Association (ADA), will be a featured speaker at the 13th Annual MJBizCon Arizona State Takeover. The event will take place from 3:30-4 p.m., Wed., Dec. 4 at the Hub networking lounge at the Las Vegas Convention Center.Power will be joined by panelists Ann Torrez, executive director of the Arizona Dispensary Association, and Thomas Rimbach, co-founder and CEO of Baked Bros, for an interactive discussion on the unique challenges and opportunities in the Arizona cannabis market.The session will explore key topics including Arizona’s market size, limited licenses, and the current landscape of price wars and market saturation. Power and her co-panelists will highlight growth opportunities in tourism, edibles, and wellness products while forecasting the state’s cannabis market trajectory over the next five years."This is an exciting time for Arizona’s cannabis industry," said Power. "While we face unique challenges, the potential for innovation and growth, particularly in wellness products and tourism, is immense. I look forward to diving into these topics and sharing insights with industry leaders at MJBizCon."The Session Highlights Include:Challenges & Opportunities: An analysis of Arizona’s market size, saturation, regulatory landscape, and competition from neighboring states.Trends & Projections: Insights into technology advancements, product innovation, and the potential impact of federal legalization on Arizona operators.Panel Question & Answer: Topics include regulatory changes, strategies for brand differentiation, and approaches to market saturation.The Arizona State Takeover session expects to draw attention from executives, entrepreneurs, and stakeholders looking to deepen their understanding of one of the nation’s fastest-evolving cannabis markets.###About Mazor Collective and Giving Tree Dispensary:Mazor Collective and Giving Tree Dispensary are one of the few female-owned and operated, vertically integrated cannabis operators in Arizona and among the last remaining independently owned licensees in the state. Focused on cultivating premium cannabis products, the companies distribute their offerings throughout Arizona and are home to the Giving Tree cannabis brand and Sneakers, dubbed a top-five grossing Arizona pre-roll brand by BDSA.Established in 2013 and led by founder and CEO Lilach Mazor Power, Giving Tree Dispensary is recognized for providing personalized assistance and a welcoming environment for new and seasoned adult use and medical cannabis consumers. The dispensary’s array of products includes flower, pre-rolls, edibles, infused beverages, vapes, topicals, and more. Every purchase at Giving Tree Dispensary comes with a 10-day risk-free guarantee and supports nearly 40 Phoenix-based employees.Giving Tree Dispensary is located at 701 E. Union Hills Drive in Phoenix. To learn more, visit GivingTreeDispensary.com

