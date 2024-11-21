Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo Judith Suminwa Tuluka

CANADA, November 21 - Yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Judith Suminwa Tuluka.

Prime Minister Trudeau congratulated Prime Minister Suminwa on her appointment last April, making her the first woman in the Democratic Republic of Congo to hold this position. He underscored Canada’s commitment to reinforcing its partnership with the Democratic Republic of Congo by building on our close people-to-people ties and to continue strengthening bilateral relations, including the importance of promoting education in French in both countries.

Prime Minister Trudeau reaffirmed that Canada will increase its activities in Africa, with a focus on economic co-operation. The leaders also discussed investment opportunities in the mining, energy, infrastructure, information technology, and agriculture sectors.

The two leaders shared their concern for the steadily deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo, especially in its eastern region. The Prime Minister expressed his support for continuing the ongoing negotiations within the framework of the Luanda Process in order to find a lasting solution to the conflict in the eastern region of the country.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Suminwa agreed to remain in close and regular contact.