Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,638 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,842 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo Judith Suminwa Tuluka

CANADA, November 21 - Yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Judith Suminwa Tuluka.

Prime Minister Trudeau congratulated Prime Minister Suminwa on her appointment last April, making her the first woman in the Democratic Republic of Congo to hold this position. He underscored Canada’s commitment to reinforcing its partnership with the Democratic Republic of Congo by building on our close people-to-people ties and to continue strengthening bilateral relations, including the importance of promoting education in French in both countries.

Prime Minister Trudeau reaffirmed that Canada will increase its activities in Africa, with a focus on economic co-operation. The leaders also discussed investment opportunities in the mining, energy, infrastructure, information technology, and agriculture sectors.

The two leaders shared their concern for the steadily deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo, especially in its eastern region. The Prime Minister expressed his support for continuing the ongoing negotiations within the framework of the Luanda Process in order to find a lasting solution to the conflict in the eastern region of the country.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Suminwa agreed to remain in close and regular contact.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo Judith Suminwa Tuluka

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more