Prime Minister Carney meets with the leaders of the National Indigenous Organizations

CANADA, March 21 - Today, Prime Minister Carney met with the leaders of the three National Indigenous Organizations: the National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak, the President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, Natan Obed, and the President of the Métis National Council, Victoria Pruden.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister shared his vision for building one strong Canadian economy – the strongest in the G7, built in partnership with Indigenous Peoples. The Prime Minister and the federal government will embed meaningful reconciliation with Indigenous communities, ensuring that their leadership and perspectives are integral to building a thriving, inclusive economy.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the federal government will seek partnership and input from Indigenous leaders on how to build our economy together, including opportunities for Indigenous participation in major projects and respect for Indigenous rights. Prime Minister Carney highlighted that the Government of Canada will be doubling the Indigenous Loan Guarantee Program from $5 billion to $10 billion and opening it to sectors outside of energy and natural resources to support more Indigenous-led infrastructure, transportation, and trade projects across the country. This will ensure that rights-holders are a part of Canada’s accelerated push to build.

Prime Minister Carney reiterated his commitment to advancing reconciliation, upholding the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, and taking a distinctions-based approach with First Nations, Inuit, and Métis.

Prime Minister Carney thanked National Chief Woodhouse Nepinak, President Obed, and President Pruden for agreeing to meet on short notice. The leaders agreed to continue working together.