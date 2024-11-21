St. Johnsbury Barracks / Arrest on warrants, resisting arrest.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4008974
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 11/21/24 at 0719 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2886 US Route 302 Newbury, Vermont
VIOLATION: Arrest on warrants, resisting arrest.
ACCUSED: Douglas White
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Allenstown, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/21/24 at approximately 0719 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a report of a suspicious male wandering in and out of traffic near 2886 US Route 302 in the town of Newbury, Vermont. Upon arrival, Troopers made contact with Douglas White (34). Investigation revealed that White had two active in-state arrest warrants. While attempting to take White into custody he resisted arrest. White was arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury for processing. White was then cited to appear at Orange County Supreme Court on 12/18/24 for the resisting arrest charge. White was then transported to the Caledonia County Superior Court for his outstanding warrants for lack of $200.00 bail.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/18/24 @ 0830
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: NO
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper William Nally
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 # 1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
802-748-3111
