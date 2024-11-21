Rutland Barracks / MV Crash / LSA update

STATE OF VERMONT

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24B4007090

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: On November 20, 2024, at approximately 1132 hours

STREET: Main Street

TOWN: Wallingford, Vermont

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Citgo

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, normal

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Robert Quenzer

AGE: 42

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danby, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Mercury

VEHICLE MODEL: Mountaineer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant damage to the right fender and right wheel well area.

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Robin Taft

AGE: 70

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Outback

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate damage to the rear left corner of the vehicle.

INJURIES: None reported.

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 11/20/2024, at approximately 1132 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a motor vehicle crash near 172 Main Street in the Town of Wallingford.

Through investigation it was determined Operator #2 (Taft) was operating vehicle #2, traveling north on Main Street. Operator #1 (Quenzer) was operating vehicle #1, traveling north on Main Street and collided with the rear left portion of vehicle #2. Vehicle #1 briefly stopped before driving away from the crash at a high rate of speed.

The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department and Wallingford Fire Department.

Vehicle #1 should be missing portions of the right fender, right wheel liner and have damage to the right headlight. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact Tpr Charles Gardner at Charles.gardner@vermont.gov or 802-773-9101.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: T23 VSA 1039

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Pending.

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

