DNR enforcement actions, published 11/21/2024

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/EnforcementActions

Consent Orders A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Administrative Orders

Responsible parties have 60 days to appeal the order or 60 days to pay the penalty.

Des Moines County

Profuel Three, Inc. and Sean Chinna

If the underground storage tanks are in service, submit proof within 60 days of compliance with applicable operational laws; or, if the underground storage tanks are not in service immediately remove all regulated substances, submit the "tank closure or change-in-service" form within 30 days, and complete all permanent closure activities within 120 days; and pay a $10,000 administrative penalty.

Des Moines County

S&R TWO Inc. and Sean Chinna

Within 120 days either bring the underground storage tank system back into compliance with applicable law or permanently close it; submit the "tank closure or change-in-service" form within 30 days; and pay a $10,000 administrative penalty.

Des Moines County

S&R TWO Inc. and Sean Chinna (2)

Within 120 days either bring the underground storage tank system back into compliance with applicable law or permanently close it; submit the "tank closure or change-in-service" form within 30 days; and pay a $10,000 administrative penalty.