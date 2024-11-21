$5.4 million awarded for rural health care in New Mexico – Funding will expand maternal, behavioral, and primary health services

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced today that four rural health care organizations will receive a combined $5.4 million from the Rural Health Care Delivery Fund to bring health services closer to New Mexicans in underserved areas.

The announcement, made on National Rural Health Day, highlights the first allocation from the $46 million fund championed by the governor and legislature during the 2024 legislative session. The initiative aims to tackle the unique challenges rural health providers face, including geographic isolation and financial barriers.

“Every New Mexican deserves access to quality health care close to home,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “Rural health care providers are lifelines in their communities. This funding is a bold investment in the health and dignity of our rural communities, ensuring no New Mexican is left behind.”

The initial funding will support a range of vital services, including maternal health care, behavioral health programs, and primary care expansion:

Meridian Behavioral Health Inc.: Expanding reentry services for children in state custody and incarcerated individuals and launching Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) services in the following five counties: Cibola, San Miguel, Sandoval, Torrance, and Valencia. Estimated award $759,141.

Expanding reentry services for children in state custody and incarcerated individuals and launching Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) services in the following five counties: Cibola, San Miguel, Sandoval, Torrance, and Valencia. Estimated award $759,141. Multicultural Evaluation and Consultation Associates, LLC: Enhancing maternal health care coordination in the following six counties: Curry, Chaves, Doña Ana, Lea, Quay, and Roosevelt. Estimated award $1,617,176.

Enhancing maternal health care coordination in the following six counties: Curry, Chaves, Doña Ana, Lea, Quay, and Roosevelt. Estimated award $1,617,176. Renew Health: Opening three new clinics with behavioral health services offering MAT in the following six counties: Chaves, Curry, Doña Ana, Lea, Quay, and Roosevelt. Estimated award $997,000.

Opening three new clinics with behavioral health services offering MAT in the following six counties: Chaves, Curry, Doña Ana, Lea, Quay, and Roosevelt. Estimated award $997,000. Santo Domingo Pueblo: Expanding behavioral health and primary care services for Tribal communities in Sandoval County. Estimated award $2,000,000.

These projects must launch new or expanded services by the end of 2024, ensuring immediate benefits to rural residents.

Rural communities often face higher hurdles to health care access, from long travel distances to limited provider availability. This fund is designed to directly address those barriers, ensuring that New Mexicans can receive care where and when they need it.

Additional awards from the $46 million fund will be announced in December, further expanding access to primary, maternal, behavioral, and specialty care across the state.

For more information about the Rural Health Care Delivery Fund and its recipients, visit www.hca.nm.gov/primary-care-council.