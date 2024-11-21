PortPro Ranks #84 of the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on Deloitte Technology’s Fast 500™

Toni Pisano Accepts Award

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PortPro , the premier transportation software provider for the drayage industry, today announced it ranked #84 on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ , a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America.PortPro grew 1,600% between 2020 and 2023 and today has 150 employees working remotely around the globe.“We are honored to be selected by Deloitte for its renowned Fast500 award,” said Toni Pisano, CCO and Board Member at PortPro. “It’s a direct reflection of the hard work and passion our people bring to the company each day and our clients who reap the rewards of our TMS platform and AI-enabled features – making them more efficient than ever. We’re excited for more growth in 2025,” she added.“Innovation, transformation, and disruption of the status quo are at the forefront for this year’s Technology Fast 500 list, and there’s no better way to celebrate 30 years of program history,” said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte’s Audit & Assurance practice. “This year’s winning companies have demonstrated a continuous commitment to growth and remarkable consistency in driving forward progress. We extend our congratulations to all of this year’s winners — it’s an incredible time for innovation.”PortPro is an innovative technology company that keeps the drayage industry moving efficiently with its operating platform built for drayage trucking companies, brokerages, and those that do both. Our flagship TMS platform streamlines order entry, dispatch management, container tracking, communication, appointment-setting, accounts receivable, accounts payable, reporting, AI-driven insights, and more for our customers - who can then provide full transparency and better service to their customers. Visit www.portpro.io for more information and to schedule a demo.About the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500Now in its 30th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.Media Contact: Linda Rigano | linda@theriganogroup.com | (914) 815-0396

