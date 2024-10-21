The Future of Drayage is Bright with New AI-Enabled Technologies from PortPro

Sign up for PortPro's 2nd Annual PortFest

I’m excited to share a robust line-up of new AI-enabled technologies to help drayage trucking companies and brokers compete better than ever in today’s tough freight market.” — Michael Mecca, Founder and CEO

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PortPro , the premier transportation software provider for the drayage industry, today announced its Second Annual PortFest 2024 to be held on Tuesday, October 29th at 11:00 AM PT | 2:00 PM ET live on LinkedIn.Join PortPro’s CEO, Michael Mecca for a Drayage Industry update: a look back at the new features and products PortPro rolled out in 2024, and an exclusive preview of what’s next on PortPro’s technology roadmap for drayage trucking companies and brokers in 2025 and beyond.PortPro is marking five consecutive years of growth and expansion in 2025 committed to the drayage community. “Our clients inspire us to continually develop new and innovative ways to solve their challenges,” said Michael. “I’m excited to share a robust line-up of new AI-enabled technologies to help drayage trucking companies and brokers compete better than ever in today’s tough freight market,” he added.Nearly 1,000 logistics professionals tuned into last year’s PortFest event. They heard how PortPro is helping drayage trucking companies and brokers break barriers and reach their ultimate potential for top efficiency, higher customer visibility, better communication, improved cash flow, and great employee morale.Free registration is now open for this one-hour showcase.PortFest’24 attendees will hear how PortPro’s platform uses AI to…- Improve dispatch and communication- Advance the quoting and RFP process- Help with carrier procurement- Boost new levels of transparency- And much more… Sign up today for the full LinkedIn Livestream Event and mark your calendar for Tuesday, October 29th at 11:00 AM PT | 2:00 PM ET. For more information, visit www.portpro.io ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ABOUT PORTPROPortPro is an innovative technology company that keeps the drayage industry moving efficiently with its operating platform built for drayage trucking companies, brokerages, and those that do both. Our flagship TMS platform streamlines order entry, dispatch management, container tracking, communication, appointment-setting, accounts receivable, accounts payable, reporting, AI-driven insights, and more for our customers - who can then provide full transparency and better service to their customers. Visit www.portpro.io for more information and to schedule a demo.

