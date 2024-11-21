24th Annual Kennett Square Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend Observance

The 2025 theme is “We STILL Have a Dream” highlighting resilience and progress

KENNETT SQUARE, PA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Martin Luther King CommUNITY of the Greater Kennett Area, Inc, is pleased to announce that the 24th Annual MLK Weekend Observance will be held January 18-20, 2025. This year, the event will begin with the “Change for Change” coin collection to feed the hungry at the Franklin Mint FCU, Kennett Square, on January 18; a free film/discussion at the Kennett Library” on January 19, 2025, from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm, and that Sunday evening we support the MLK Eve Worship Service at the Episcopal Church of the Advent at 7 pm.Our signature MLK Day Observance at the Lincoln University Wellness Center on January 20, 2024, at 10:00 am will feature a delicious Fellowship Brunch, an uplifting program, and a Keynote Address by historian, Dr. Evelyn Brooks Higginbotham. This will be followed by the "Be A King" Volunteer Fair, which will bring together nonprofit and community-based organizations with volunteers seeking opportunities to serve others in their communities. The theme of the three-day celebration is, “We STILL Have a Dream.”The Keynote Speaker at the MLK Day Observance will be historian Dr. Evelyn Brooks Higginbotham, professor of Afro-American Studies, African American Religion, and the Victor S. Thomas Professor of History and African American Studies at Harvard University. Dr. Higginbotham has been a tenured faculty member at Harvard since 1993, and she chaired the Department of African and African Americans Studies from 2006-2013. Dr. Higginbotham became the National President of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History in January 2016. This organization was founded by Carter G. Woodson in 1915.The Martin Luther King Jr. "Be A King" Volunteer Fair will follow the MLK Day Observance at Lincoln University on Monday, January 20, 2025, from 12 pm to 3 pm. Community and nonprofit organizations in Southern Chester County will showcase their missions, programs, current and upcoming volunteer opportunities to sign-up all interested participants who wish to serve others in their communities. The volunteer fair is free and open to the public.Registration and tickets for the 2025 MLK Day Observance on Monday, January 20, 2025, are available at the Kennett Library, online at www. mlkcommunity .org or by calling 215-820-1164. Tickets are $50 for the general public and $20 for students with ID. Early Bird discounted tickets are available until December 15, 2024.The Martin Luther King Jr. CommUNITY of the Greater Kennett Area's "Change for Change" event at the Franklin Mint Federal Credit Union in Kennett Square on January 18, 2025, from 10 am to 2 pm, will be accepting your donations of spare change (or dollars) from the public to help feed the hungry in the greater Kennett Square and West Grove PA areas. All funds will be donated, at your preference, to the Kennett Food Cupboard or the West Grove Bridge Food Pantry.Everyone will enjoy this year’s film/discussion around the Civil Rights Movement at the Kennett Library on Sunday afternoon, January 19, 2025, from 1:30 to 3:30 pm. This event is free and open to the public.All are invited to the MLK Eve Worship Service at the Episcopal Church of the Advent, 401 N. Union Street, Kennett Square, on Sunday evening, January 19, 2025, at 7:00 pm, which will feature the Kennett Community Choir under the direction of Leon Spencer and Joan Holliday.MLKCommUNITY of Greater Kennett Square, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization with the mission to revitalize in our community Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King's dream of peace and harmony among all people. Donations and sponsorships in support of our work are welcome. Please see our website at http://www.mlkcommunity.org

