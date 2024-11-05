Camphor Church Announces Inaugural Hall of Fame, Honoring Eleven Outstanding Individuals

Ceremony to Celebrate Community Leaders with Deep Roots in Camphor Church and Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Camphor Church is proud to announce the induction ceremony for the inaugural class of the Camphor Church Hall of Fame, honoring eleven distinguished individuals with strong ties to our beloved church and the Philadelphia community.The ceremony will occur on November 17, 2024, at 10:30 AM at Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church.Join us as we celebrate the remarkable contributions and achievements of this esteemed group of inductees, whose impact extends beyond the walls of our church and into our community and the world.The inductees include:• Wilton “Wilt” Chamberlain, Basketball Legend• Bilal Abdul Qayyum, Community Leader• Ulysses “Ukee” Washington, Renowned Journalist• Herbert “Randy” Cain, Famed Soul Singer• Rev. Dr. Thomas “Tommy” Snowden, Spiritual Leader• Malcolm P Poindexter Jr., Groundbreaking Journalist• Robert “Bob” Nelson, Humanitarian• Stanley “Doc” Glenn, Negro League Baseball Great• Abdul “Walt” Rahman Hazzard, Basketball Icon• Deacon David William Brown, Dedicated Servant• Donald “Don” B. Welch, Visionary ProducerThis event will honor these remarkable individuals' legacies and contributions to the Camphor Church, the community, and beyond. It promises to be a memorable occasion filled with inspiring stories and heartfelt tributes.The ceremony is open to the public, and we warmly invite everyone to join us in celebrating these extraordinary honorees. Come and be part of this historic moment for Camphor Church! We look forward to celebrating this momentous occasion with you.Location:Camphor Church5620 Wyalusing Ave.Philadelphia PA 19131Date and Time:Sunday, November 17, 202410:30 amFor more information, please get in touch with Carol Black at 215-820-1164 or info@camphormemorial.church.#END#

