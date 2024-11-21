Zyler’s Digital Dressing Room Launched on the Goddiva Website

Customer trying on a party dress on the Goddiva website and receiving a size recommendation Customer visualization on the Goddiva website

Zyler’s AI Virtual Try-On enables Goddiva’s customers to see themselves in hundreds of party dresses instantly.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zyler, the global leader in fashion try-on technology, has announced the launch of its AI-driven Digital Dressing RoomTM with popular occasionwear brand Goddiva. The Digital Dressing RoomTM is activated by clicking on the "Try on & Find Size" button. Shoppers are then able to try on apparel virtually, by using just a few measurements and, if desired, a headshot. After this, users are presented with an on-screen visualization of themselves in their chosen outfit and can browse through hundreds of items. The tool also incorporates size recommendation technology from Prime AI, which analyzes customer measurements to suggest the best size, factoring in garment fit and brand-specific detail for a more accurate and personalized fit. With Zyler’s virtual try-on technology, Goddiva’s customers can try on hundreds of party dresses instantly.This personalized experience not only keeps customers browsing longer but also boosts engagement for retailers and increases customer loyalty and satisfaction. Zyler’s recent customer survey revealed a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 54. NPS is a widely recognized metric for measuring customer loyalty and satisfaction, and any score above 50 is considered excellent.With some online platforms seeing up to 50% return rate on their fashion items (source: HSBC ), virtual try-on helps consumers make better-informed decisions and reduce unnecessary returns, contributing to retailers’ fashion sustainability efforts.Powered by Generative AI and trained with huge datasets on various body shapes and sizes for accurate and realistic results, Zyler is an award-winning SaaS (Software as a Service), offered as a plug-and-play or API solution. Zyler’s virtual try-on technology empowers customers to see themselves in outfits remotely, without a physical product, and now, with the Size Recommendation tool, it enables them to buy the right size instantly.The Size Recommendation tool, powered by Prime AI, helps customers find the right size for their unique body type, reducing the risk of incorrect orders and returns. It automatically compares the shopper’s measurements against the dimensions of clothing products to recommend the best size for the customer. Additionally, the customer is instantly presented with a scale of how the item would fit such as good fit, slightly loose, too loose, slightly tight, or too tight.“We’re proud to launch this exciting partnership with Goddiva and bring our virtual try-on technology to their customers,” said Alexander Berend, CEO of Zyler. “We know how essential it is for shoppers to feel confident and enthusiastic about their online purchases. By enabling customers to see themselves in their chosen outfits, we’re creating a more enjoyable, personalized and inclusive shopping experience that not only encourages informed decisions but also reduces returns and enhances overall satisfaction. Our goal is to make online shopping as seamless and fulfilling as possible.”Customers are more likely to complete the purchase when they are confident that the item would fit them. Zyler’s virtual try-on technology provides a seamless online shopping experience, makes it more personal, and the better fit could potentially lead to happier customers, which can result in positive reviews and repeat business.“We're really excited to be able to share this new technology with Goddiva customers. We're always looking for new ways to improve the customer experience and we understand that, while our images are designed to showcase our products, it's not always easy for customers to visualise the fit on themselves,” said Amber Domenech, Head of E-commerce at Goddiva. “We hope the combination of the virtually generated customer image alongside the accurate sizing recommendation will help improve customer confidence, increase conversions and reduce returns as customers will be less likely to order various styles or sizes to try on at home.”See Zyler's Digital Dressing Room in action on the Goddiva website: www.goddiva.com For further information about Zyler’s Digital Dressing Room and its virtual try-on technology, please visit: www.zyler.com About ZylerZyler is an AI-powered virtual try-on solution for fashion brands and retailers that allows customers to see garments on themselves instantly. Zyler was created by Anthropics Technology – an AI technology solutions company based in London, UK. Zyler have already collaborated with fashion and luxury brands including John Lewis, Marks & Spencer, Moss, Goddiva, and Larusmiani. Retail Week named Zyler one of the top ten AI powered businesses in the UK in 2024.About GoddivaGoddiva is part of a group of fashion companies dedicated to offering high-quality fashion at competitive prices. Taking a direct-to-consumer approach, the Goddiva brand offers a wide range of occasion and evening wear via a user-friendly e-commerce experience. Goddiva’s ethos is to empower every woman to feel amazing in our styles, no matter her size, background or budget. Goddiva believes that fabulous fashion should be for everybody.About Prime AI Prime AI specializes in AI-powered solutions for clothing and footwear retailers, offering advanced size-fitting, visual search, and AI Photoshoot tools.

