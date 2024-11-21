NIS Investments 2024

This report aims at providing policy makers with evidence to assess the effectiveness of the existing EU cybersecurity framework specifically through data on how the NIS Directive has influenced cybersecurity investments and overall maturity of organisations in scope. As 2024 is the year of the transposition of NIS 2, this report also intends to capture a pre-implementation snapshot of the relevant metrics for new sectors and entities in scope of NIS 2 to help future assessments of the impact of NIS 2. This fifth iteration of the report presents data from 1350 organisations from all 27 EU Member States covering all NIS 2 sectors of high criticality, as well as the manufacturing sector.

Published November 21, 2024 Language